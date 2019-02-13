New Honda Civic is More Fuel Efficient Than City, Delivers Segment Best 26.8 Kmpl Mileage

Honda Civic has always been a trendsetter in the Indian market and globally too, and has also been among the best selling Honda cars ever. While India got the 8th generation Civic with a 1.8-litre petrol engine and was pulled from the domestic market soon after, Honda has now decided to launch the 10th generation Civic in the Indian market, with a lot of new features, a new engine and modern styling.However what excites us the most is the recently revealed segment best mileage of 26.8 kmpl delivered through the newly introduced 1.6-litre diesel unit, same as the one in the Honda CR-V. These mileage figures not only make the new Civic the segment best fuel efficient car, it also makes Civic among the best in the industry.Only Honda Amaze delivers more mileage (27+ kmpl) than the Civic in India. Honda City has less mileage than the Honda Civic. Currently Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Swift are the best mileage cars in India with 28.4 kmpl fuel efficiency figure.Honda is offering a 1.8-litre petrol engine with only a CVT gearbox and a 6-speed manual gearbox is offered in the 1.6-litre diesel engine. The difference between petrol and diesel Civic is more than 10 kmpl, with the former delivering 16.5 kmpl mileage.We will be driving the Honda Civic soon and bring you a detailed review soon. Stay tuned!*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.