New Honda Shine 125 BS-VI Launched at Rs 67,857 in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. launched Shine. The next generation of Shine is attractively priced starting at Rs 67, 857 (ex-showroom Delhi). Speaking on the launch of next-generation Shine BS-VI, Minoru Kato, President, CEO and Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said: “Leading the next era of transformation, Honda has already delighted more than 2.5 Lac customers with its advanced BS-VI models. We are overwhelmed with the love and support given by our customers & media. Today, as we launch the next generation Shine BSVI, I am confident, it will unleash another “Quiet Revolution” in the 125cc motorcycle segment and further strengthen our business expansion in India.”

Presenting the all-new Honda Shine BSVI, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said: “The success of Shine is a testimony of trust and belief of more than 8 million happy customers in the product. With Honda’s superior technology, a 5-speed transmission and new features, Shine BSVI offers 14% more fuel efficiency. The Shine BSVI shall start arriving at our network towards the end of February 2020.”

Honda’s latest Shine BS-VI has a Bharat Stage VI compliant Honda’s trusted 125cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) is an integration of the following:

1. New Honda ACG Starter starts the engine jolt free via the same AC generator used to generate current and charge the battery while riding. This eliminates the need for a conventional starter motor, thus, there is no gear meshing noises. Two mechanical features lead to engine start with less effort - the first being efficient utilization of decompression with slightly opened exhaust valves (at the beginning of compression stroke) and Swing Back new feature which rotates the engine in a slightly opposite direction, which allows the piston to take a ‘running start’, making it easier to start the engine with a small amount of power.

2. Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI): The system uses sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture which aids consistent power output, high fuel efficiency and fewer emissions. The new Start Solenoid, acting as an automatic choke system ensures rich air-fuel mixture and provides the convenience of one-time start at any point in time.

3. Friction Reduction: The offset cylinder and use of roller rocker arm with needle bearing further reduce the frictional loss which not only helps in smooth and better power output but also improves fuel efficiency. The piston cooling jet improves cooling efficiency and maintains optimum engine temperature.

4. Mileage-up: The all-new Shine BSVI is 14 per cent more fuel-efficient due to a completely new 125cc HET engine powered by globally acclaimed eSP technology. HET tubeless tyre (Low Rolling Resistance tyre): Shine BSVI comes fitted with rear HET Tyre (Low Rolling Resistance tyre). Developed with a new tyre compound technology, it reduces energy loss while maintaining optimum grip.

5. 5-Speed Transmission: Shine BSVI now comes with a 5-speed transmission which gives a smoother and efficient ride. New DC headlamp provides constant illumination without fluctuation which makes riding over rough roads and low speeds during the night more convenient.

6. New Engine Start/Stop Switch: The two-way functioning switch can be used to start the engine when pressed downwards and acts as an engine kill switch when pressed upward.

7. Integrated Headlamp beam and passing switch: It provides the convenience of controlling high beam/low beam and passing the signal from one single switch.

The 5-step adjustable rear suspension can be adjusted as per road conditions for a smoother ride. It also comes with a seal chain which needs less frequent adjustments and low maintenance. The next-generation Shine BSVI also had Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer, increased ground clearance (+5mm) and longer wheelbase (+19mm) to improve overall stability and balance. A longer seat (+27mm) with smooth integration with the fuel tank provides ample space for comfortable long-distance travel.

The Shine BSVI has a new meter design, smart tail lamp and black alloys. Honda is also offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on the Shine BS-VI. Shine BS-VI will be available in two variants (Drum and Disc) and will be offered in four colours: Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic and Athletic Blue Metallic. The new Shine BSVI is priced attractively starting from Rs 67,857 (price ex-showroom, Delhi).