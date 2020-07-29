New Hyundai Creta Crosses 55,000 Bookings Since Launch, Over 20,000 Units Sold Till Date

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has announced that the new Creta has garnered more than 55,000 bookings since its launch. After its unveiling at this year's Auto Expo, Hyundai launched the all-new Creta in March this year. The car has made frequent appearances among the top 10 selling cars in the country and continues to be one of the most important products for the Korean manufacturer.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Ever since its launch in 2015, CRETA has been a benchmark in the industry, a household name that has represented distinction and success for over 4.85 lakh valued customers. With the launch of all-new Creta in March 2020, Hyundai has once again redefined SUV leadership in the segment and established its supremacy, recording over 55 000 Bookings and more than 20 000 Happy Customers in just 4 months. This achievement stands testament to All New CRETA’s superior looks, feature-rich package and dominant performance that has won hearts across India, even during these trying times.”

Also Watch:

Hyundai has revealed that the contribution of the Diesel variant continues to increase and is now 60% of the total bookings received, indicating strong demand. The Creta is also the most researched model on the company's online platform ‘Click to Buy’ with over 30% customers enquiries.

Powering the car are the new BS6 engine options on the Creta that include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that are available with both a 6-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission. There is also a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The car comes with three driving modes (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and traction control modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that are meant to optimise driving across different terrains.