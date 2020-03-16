New Hyundai Creta Launch Live: Price, Features, Variant Details and More

The Hyundai Creta was one of the most popular cars of the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo and rightly so because the Hyundai Creta has arguably been one of the most popular SUVs in India. However, recently, it has been facing stiff competition from the likes of the Kia Seltos and MG Hector. So without a doubt, it is very important for Hyundai India to get it right with the new Creta SUV. Hyundai seems to be loading the new Creta to the brim with features and will be offering a completely overhauled package. But a big part of the Creta's success will have to be the kind of pricing that the SUV comes at and today, we are going to find that out. So tune in as we bring you all the updates from the launch event of the new Hyundai Creta LIVE, below.