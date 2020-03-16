New Hyundai Creta Launch Live: Price, Features, Variants, Bookings and More

The Hyundai Creta was one of the most popular cars of the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo and is, arguably, one of the most popular cars in India right now having a great recall value. However, recently, it has been facing stiff competition from the likes of the Kia Seltos and MG Hector. As a result, we now have a new Hyundai Creta on our hands which is new from the ground-up. So without a doubt, it is very important for Hyundai India to get it right with the new Creta SUV in almost every way imaginable, be it price, features, variant distribution and so on. To check all the boxes, Hyundai has loaded the new Creta to the brim with new features and will be offering a completely overhauled package. It has been launched at a starting price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh for both petrol and diesel-engine variants (introductory, ex-showroom) and we brought you all the updates from the launch event of the new Hyundai Creta LIVE, below.