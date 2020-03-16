New Hyundai Creta Launch Live: Price, Features, Variants, Bookings and More
News18.com | March 16, 2020, 5:26 PM IST
The Hyundai Creta was one of the most popular cars of the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo and is, arguably, one of the most popular cars in India right now having a great recall value. However, recently, it has been facing stiff competition from the likes of the Kia Seltos and MG Hector. As a result, we now have a new Hyundai Creta on our hands which is new from the ground-up. So without a doubt, it is very important for Hyundai India to get it right with the new Creta SUV in almost every way imaginable, be it price, features, variant distribution and so on. To check all the boxes, Hyundai has loaded the new Creta to the brim with new features and will be offering a completely overhauled package. It has been launched at a starting price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh for both petrol and diesel-engine variants (introductory, ex-showroom) and we brought you all the updates from the launch event of the new Hyundai Creta LIVE, below.
With the new update, the new Hyundai Creta is now fully equipped to put up a tough fight against competitors like the Kia Seltos.
Mar 16, 2020 5:02 pm (IST)
The launch event of the Hyundai Creta has concluded.
Mar 16, 2020 4:51 pm (IST)
Here's a look at the detailed variant-wise pricing of the new Hyundai Creta.
Mar 16, 2020 4:15 pm (IST)
Rs 9.99 lakh will also be the starting price of the new Hyundai Creta diesel variants (introductory, ex-showroom).
Mar 16, 2020 4:13 pm (IST)
The new Hyundai Creta has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).
Mar 16, 2020 4:13 pm (IST)
The new connectivity features also include integration of a smartwatch, from which, you can use some of the features of the car including remote engine start.
Mar 16, 2020 4:10 pm (IST)
These are the six pillars on which the new Hyundai Creta has been designed.
Mar 16, 2020 4:10 pm (IST)
Mar 16, 2020 4:09 pm (IST)
On the safety front, Hyundai is offering 6 airbags, ESP, ESC, hill assist and rear disc brakes on the new Creta.
Mar 16, 2020 4:08 pm (IST)
Drive mode select system (Eco, Comfort and Sport) to be offered on the new Hyundai Creta.
Mar 16, 2020 4:08 pm (IST)
The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 140 PS of power, will offer a claimed mileage of 16.8 kmpl. It will be offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Mar 16, 2020 4:07 pm (IST)
The 1.5-litre petrol engine will offer a claimed mileage of 16.9 kmpl, 21.4 kmpl for the 1.5-litre diesel engine option.
Mar 16, 2020 4:06 pm (IST)
Other features include a wireless smartphone charger, electric parking brake, ventilated front seats and paddle shifters as well.
Mar 16, 2020 4:05 pm (IST)
There will be 50+ connected features being offered with the new Hyundai Creta as part of the Advanced Blue Link system. This system will include features like voice commands, voice-assisted sunroof operation, remote start etc.
Mar 16, 2020 4:04 pm (IST)
The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is claimed to be one of the best in its class.
Mar 16, 2020 4:03 pm (IST)
headrest cushion and rear window shade to be offered for those who prefer to be rear-seat passengers in the new Hyundai Creta.
Mar 16, 2020 4:02 pm (IST)
The three-part headlamp cluster along with the three-part LED DRL unit gives the Creta a distinctive face.
Mar 16, 2020 4:01 pm (IST)
The new Hyundai Creta takes inspiration from the six elements, as shown below.
Mar 16, 2020 4:00 pm (IST)
Mar 16, 2020 3:59 pm (IST)
The new Hyundai Creta lineup will also include a Turbocharged variant for those who want to have a greater driving experience.
Mar 16, 2020 3:58 pm (IST)
The interior will come with two colour combination options - black with beige and black with red accents.
Mar 16, 2020 3:56 pm (IST)
The grille of the new Hyundai Creta sports an even bigger grille now. Meant to give it a bold look.
Mar 16, 2020 3:55 pm (IST)
The new Hyundai Creta has been designed in order to give it a wider and taller look.
Mar 16, 2020 3:53 pm (IST)
The new Hyundai design has been made keeping the Indian customers in mind.
Mar 16, 2020 3:52 pm (IST)
The Hyundai Venue has been a great success and the company says that the new global design language played a huge part in it. As a result, the same design language approach has been made on the Hyundai Creta as well.
Mar 16, 2020 3:50 pm (IST)
The new Hyundai Creta will come with an air purifier inside the SUV,
Mar 16, 2020 3:48 pm (IST)
There will be a choice of 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option.
Mar 16, 2020 3:46 pm (IST)
Hyundai has increased their market share from 11 per cent in 2015 to 23 in 2019.
Mar 16, 2020 3:44 pm (IST)
Hyundai has sold over 4.7 lakh units of the Hyundai Creta in the last five years.
Mar 16, 2020 3:43 pm (IST)
Connectivity features to be offered on the Hyundai Creta. Similar to what we have seen on the Hyundai Venue, however, the Creta will get more features.