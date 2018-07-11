English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New Hyundai Creta Sales Surpass Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Compact SUV in June 2018
As per the sales data, Hyundai managed to sell 11,111 units of the Creta in June 2018, while the Maruti Suzuki sold 10,713 units of Vitara Brezza.
2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Ever since it was launched back in 2016, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been a hot favourite among the buyers, selling more than 2 lakh units in less than 2 years. However, it faced a stiff competition from Hyundai Creta, the compact SUV offering a proper SUV inspired design, but it never actually surpassed the sales of Brezza, barring a couple of standalone moments.
Hyundai recently updated the Creta SUV by updating the looks and adding more features to the cabin. It looks like the gamble paid off and Hyundai Creta has surpassed the sales of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in the month of June 2018, making it the best-selling compact SUVs in India.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
As per the sales data, Hyundai managed to sell 11,111 units of the Creta in June 2018, while the Maruti Suzuki sold 10,713 units of Vitara Brezza. However, the drop in the Brezza sales is not only due to the update in the Creta but is a result of the shutdown of Maruti Suzuki's manufacturing facilities for annual maintenance work.
After Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza came the Tata Nexon with 4148 units, outselling Ford EcoSport, which managed to attract 4007 buyers only. It’s a surprise that Tata has surpassed EcoSport as Ford recently updated the EcoSport and added new variants.
Also Watch
Hyundai recently updated the Creta SUV by updating the looks and adding more features to the cabin. It looks like the gamble paid off and Hyundai Creta has surpassed the sales of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in the month of June 2018, making it the best-selling compact SUVs in India.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
As per the sales data, Hyundai managed to sell 11,111 units of the Creta in June 2018, while the Maruti Suzuki sold 10,713 units of Vitara Brezza. However, the drop in the Brezza sales is not only due to the update in the Creta but is a result of the shutdown of Maruti Suzuki's manufacturing facilities for annual maintenance work.
After Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza came the Tata Nexon with 4148 units, outselling Ford EcoSport, which managed to attract 4007 buyers only. It’s a surprise that Tata has surpassed EcoSport as Ford recently updated the EcoSport and added new variants.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Imprtance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Imprtance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Sings Ranbir Kapoor's Song, Internet Promptly Breaks; Watch
- Renault Kwid Hatchback Awarded Zero Star Safety Rating in ASEAN NCAP Crash Test [Video]
- Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner Recalled in India Due to Faulty Fuel Part
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post
- Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Juventus From Real Madrid in 100 Million Euro Transfer