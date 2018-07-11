New Hyundai Creta Sales Surpass Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Compact SUV in June 2018

2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Ever since it was launched back in 2016, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been a hot favourite among the buyers, selling more than 2 lakh units in less than 2 years. However, it faced a stiff competition from Hyundai Creta, the compact SUV offering a proper SUV inspired design, but it never actually surpassed the sales of Brezza, barring a couple of standalone moments.Hyundai recently updated the Creta SUV by updating the looks and adding more features to the cabin. It looks like the gamble paid off and Hyundai Creta has surpassed the sales of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in the month of June 2018, making it the best-selling compact SUVs in India.As per the sales data, Hyundai managed to sell 11,111 units of the Creta in June 2018, while the Maruti Suzuki sold 10,713 units of Vitara Brezza. However, the drop in the Brezza sales is not only due to the update in the Creta but is a result of the shutdown of Maruti Suzuki's manufacturing facilities for annual maintenance work.After Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza came the Tata Nexon with 4148 units, outselling Ford EcoSport, which managed to attract 4007 buyers only. It’s a surprise that Tata has surpassed EcoSport as Ford recently updated the EcoSport and added new variants.