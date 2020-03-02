New Hyundai Creta SUV Interiors Revealed, Bookings Open at Rs 25,000 - See Pics

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has announced the commencement of bookings of Creta – The Ultimate SUV. Customers can now book the Hyundai Creta Online through HMIL website or at Hyundai Dealerships for Rs. 25 000.

Commenting on the Creta booking announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Over the years, Hyundai Creta has set new benchmarks, becoming an Iconic Brand name among Indian consumers and building a strong legacy with over 4.6 Lakh Happy Customers across India. It is time for the Creta to set new standards once again. We are confident that Creta– The Ultimate SUV will captivate consumer interest and cater to the Ultimate Aspirations of the new age customer.”



In terms of mechanicals, the car will most likely debut with the same engine that powers the largely popular Kia Seltos. This means that on offer would be 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The car will also feature Seltos’ GT line powertrain that includes the 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine.

Hyundai Creta Interiors. (Image source: Hyundai)

Hyundai decision to revamp the Creta in India comes in light of stiff competition that has been put forth by new entrants like the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector that has eaten into the car’s sales since its launch. The same segment is also currently the most sought-after segment, that has encouraged several automakers to dip their toes into it.

Hyundai Creta Interiors. (Image source: Hyundai)

Hyundai has included features such as Drive Mode Select (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that deliver the Ultimate Driving Experience on Creta. Hyundai will offer the Creta with 10 Colour Options (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue *NEW*, Red Mulberry *NEW*) including 2 Dual Tone (Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black) options.

(Photo Courtesy: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

(Photo Courtesy: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

(Photo Courtesy: Arjit Garg/News18.com)