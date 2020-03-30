New Hyundai Creta With 7 Seats Spotted Testing in Korea, India Launch Expected

A few weeks after its launch in the Indian market, the Hyundai Creta has now been spotted in a 7-seater avatar in Korea. A hint about a bigger Creta floated almost a year ago when it was speculated to replace the Tucson in the company’s lineup.

While there has been no official word, the model is highly likely to make its way to our market in the near future. The test-mule was spotted wearing a disguise that covered most of the front and rear. However, major changes in the car are expected to be on the profile which will now be longer accommodating an extra row of seats.



At the front, we could spot a new chrome-garnished radiator grille and a parking sensor which is not available even in the top-spec variant of the current model. Also on offer is a set of bigger 17-inch silver-finished allow wheels.

On the side, the bigger Creta seems to have a thinner C-pillar which we assume us to accommodate a rear quarter glass. This would also make the cabin feel airier for passengers in the third row. As against the current boot capacity of 433-litres, the bigger Creta could have a smaller one.

Engine options of the car will most likely be shared with its 5-seater sibling which means one can expect three options including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

Image source