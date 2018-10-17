All-new 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback price list. (Image: gaadiwaadi.com)

Hyundai is all set to launch its much-awaited hatchback 2018 Santro in India on October 23 and the prices of the new car have been leaked online a week before the launch. As per the temporary price list leaked online, the prices of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro stars from Rs 3.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The leaked list also shows that the new Santro will be available in 9 different configurations. Hyundai has already started accepting the official bookings of the all-new Santro in India at Rs 11,100.The all-new Santro will come packed with new age technology including segment-first like 17.64 cm (6.94-inch) touchscreen audio video system. The multi-media system will have Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link along with supporting Voice Recognition Function & Rear Parking Camera display on screen. Furthermore, the all-new Santro is equipped with Hyundai’s patent ‘Eco Coating Technology’ which prevents unpleasant odour to develop in the AC evaporator by degrading the micro-organisms.The all-new Santro is built on new platform along with the application of 63% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS), helping to achieve prominent Static & Dynamic Airbag provides uncompromised safety. Additionally, standard ABS with EBD and Driver's Airbag will provide safety to customers.When it comes to the engine, the all-new Santro is equipped with the 4-cylinder 1.1-litre petrol motor. The all-new Santro will be the first Hyundai model to offer in-house developed Smart Auto AMT Technology and will have a factory fitted CNG option as well. The new Santro will come with 3 Years/100,000 kms warranty and 3 Years Road Side Assistance (Best in Segment).