New Hyundai Santro to Launch in India Today, Here's All You Need to Know

The much awaited new Hyundai Santro hatchback will be launching in India today. In the weeks building up to the launch today, there have been leaked images, prices and officials teasers surrounding Hyundai's new Santro. Hyundai had unveiled the Santro on October 9th. The booking amount for the new Hyundai Santro opened at Rs 11,100 and was exclusively online. The original Hyundai Santro was launched in India back in 1998, almost 20 years to the date of the all-new Santro.The all-new Santro will come packed with new age technology including segment-first like 17.64 cm (6.94-inch) touchscreen audio video system. The multi-media system will have Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link along with supporting Voice Recognition Function & Rear Parking Camera display on screen. Furthermore, the all-new Santro is equipped with Hyundai’s patent ‘Eco Coating Technology’ which prevents unpleasant odour to develop in the AC evaporator by degrading the micro-organisms.The all-new Santro is built on new platform along with the application of 63% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS), helping to achieve prominent Static & Dynamic Airbag provides uncompromised safety. Additionally, standard ABS with EBD and Driver's Airbag will provide safety to customers.When it comes to the engine, the all-new Santro is equipped with the 4-cylinder 1.1-litre petrol motor. The all-new Santro will be the first Hyundai model to offer in-house developed Smart Auto AMT Technology and will have a factory fitted CNG option as well. The new Santro will come with 3 Years/100,000 kms warranty and 3 Years Road Side Assistance (Best in Segment).