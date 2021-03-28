New Isuzu Motors D-Max V-Cross BS-VI Spied Testing in India, Launch Imminent

Isuzu Motors’ D-Max V-Cross vehicle is soon likely to be made available in the Indian market. Recently, the car was spied on the Indian road. But the only bummer here is that the version of the car that has been spotted is the older one.

According to a report in Carwale , the test car spotted has a ‘Ddi’ badge on the tailgate. This implies that this variant of the car is a 1.9-litre turbo-diesel engine. This engine, which is BS6 compliant, can produce a power of 148 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque when paired with an automatic gearbox. The ‘Z’ badge that can be seen in the photograph implies that this is the top-spec Z Prestige trim. If the report is to be believed, then there are chances that the vehicle may be launched by next month.

From the looks of the four-wheeler, one can see that it has got an impressive dose of chrome on the front grille, fog lamp surrounds and door handles. The car comes with quite a few features including dual front airbags, traction control, ESP, rear parking sensors, a touchscreen infotainment system, all-LED lighting. Other types of equipment of the car include a multi-function steering wheel, push-button start/stop.

In terms of design, there are not many changes, as compared to the predecessor. The cabin looks utility based, and the seating looks made out of soft-touch material. The BS4-variant of the car came equipped with a 2.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, but whether or not it will be available with the BS6 variant is not known. The engine is capable of producing a peak power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. The car only has one gearbox option which is the 6-speed automatic. The gear visible in the spy picture is also the same.

The previous model of the car was made available in three variants namely High Z, Standard, and Z Prestige.