New Isuzu MU-X SUV Launched in India at Rs 26.26 Lakh, Gets 5 Year Free Service

Isuzu Motors has launched the new ISUZU mu-X in India. Isuzu says the new mu-X gets a more aggressive stance with its ‘Eagle-inspired’ styling and refreshed design at both front and rear of the SUV. The refreshed model of the mu-X now comes with sportier ‘Lava Black’ premium interior upholstery and quilted leather seats in the 7-seater SUV. The SUV is now comes with enhanced safety features including 6-Airbags and Hill Descent Control (HDC). The new ISUZU mu-X is priced at Rs 26.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Hyderabad) for the 4x2 variant. The 4x4 variant is available at a price of ₹ 28.22 (ex-showroom, Hyderabad).Cricketing legend, Jonty Rhodes, the brand ambassador of ISUZU in India, drove the new mu-X with his family at the launch event held at Taj Falaknuma in Hyderabad. The new Isuzu MU-X SUV also gets Bi-LED Auto-levelling projector headlamps with integrated light-guide and Daylight Running Lamps (DRLs). The rear of the vehicle now features tail-lights with LED positon lights, 2-tone rear spoiler and shark-fin antenna with gun-metal finish. The new MU-X SUV now sports 18-inch multi-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels.The drivetrain is powered by a 3.0-litre legendary ISUZU 4JJ1 Diesel Engine which delivers a maximum power output of 130 kW (177 PS) and 390 Nm of torque. The new mu-X will be available in both 4x2 and 4x4 variants with 5-speed sequential shift Automatic Transmission. The 4x4 variant sports a ‘shift-on-the-fly’ select dial for an excellent off-roading capability. The new mu-X has a higher ground clearance of 230 mm and class-leading approach and departure angles, ready to take on demanding terrains.The SUV is now equipped with 6-Airbags (front, side and curtain) providing comprehensive safety for the occupants. ISUZU vehicles are renowned for their tough build and the mu-X stays true to this reputation with a high tensile steel body with tailor welded blanks and crumple zones with anti-intrusion bars. The mu-X is fully loaded with advanced active safety systems like ESC (Electronic Stability Control), TCS (Traction Control System), HDC (Hill Descent Control) and ABS (Antilock Braking System) with EBA (Emergency Brake Assist) and EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution) along with a host of passive safety systems.The new mu-X is built at ISUZU’s at SriCity in Andhra Pradesh. The All Muscle – All Heart SUV is a perfect combination for those buyers who seek not only style, power and a dominating road presence but also want to have the best-in-class space, comfort and safety for their family. The new mu-X takes these aspects to a whole new level, offering More Muscle and More Heart to the discerning SUV buyers in India.Commenting about the new mu-X, Naohiro Yamaguchi, Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “The ISUZU mu-X has been gathering a lot of momentum in the Indian SUV market and is gradually becoming a preferred choice for many Indian families, thanks to its sheer space and comfort it offers. Today with the all new mu-X, we have upped the ante in our offering to the Indian SUV enthusiasts and changing lifestyle of Indian families, who seek ‘more’ from us. The new mu-X is a perfect answer to those who will appreciate the capability and value it offers. I strongly believe the new mu-X will go on to win many more hearts in India.”Speaking at the launch of the new mu-X, Jonty Rhodes said, “I am extremely happy to be back in India and glad to be a part of ISUZU’s journey. Since my association with the brand in August, I have had the opportunity to travel in the mu-X across the country. Built on the versatile D-MAX Pick-up platform, the SUV has more to offer to travel enthusiasts like me and to many families. It certainly brings the best of both worlds together and it grows on you as you drive it more. I strongly believe it could change the dynamics of the SUV market in India. I wish ISUZU a successful journey with the new mu-X”The new ISUZU mu-X also comes with ‘5ECURE’ package that provides ‘5 years warranty and 5 years free periodic maintenance or 150,000 km (whichever is earlier). Terms & Conditions apply.