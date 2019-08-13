New Jawa Delivery Estimator Tells You How Long to Wait for Your Motorcycle

Jawa's re-entry into the Indian market garnered a gargantuan response from the Indian market. In light of the growing demand, the brand subsequently had to ramp up the production, after customers were informed about nine-month-long waiting periods in certain cities. Catering to the customers who have not yet received their motorcycles, Jawa has introduced a Delivery Estimator that would track your motorcycle through every step before it reaches you.

Customers can avail the service by clicking on the Delivery Estimator on the website. After entering the booking ID that they were given at the time of the booking, the estimator will tell you about the status of the order.

The service is currently available for customers who booked their bikes before December 25, 2018, and will soon be available for customers who booked their bike after. Delhi and Bangalore have a waiting period of 8 months. Customers from Mumbai and Kolkata have to wait for another 7 months. Hyderabad and Chennai have a waiting period of 9 months and Pune with a 10-month long waiting period. Jawa recently listed new accessories for its motorcycles on the website along with a few additions.

The accessories on offer include crash guards, bar-end mirrors and a ‘Hammerhead’ extension that allows for multiple grab rail options. However, the ‘Hammerhead’ is a prerequisite for all grab rail attachments except for the classic option.

