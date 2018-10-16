English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Jawa Motorcycle to be Unveiled by Mahindra's Classic Legends on November 15

The 293cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine has been developed through a collaboration between the group's R&D centre in Pune and technical centre in Varese, Italy.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2018, 2:45 PM IST
New Jawa Motorcycle to be Unveiled by Mahindra's Classic Legends on November 15
The 293cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine that will power Jawa Motorcycles. (Image: Jawa)
After recently revealing the engines that would be used to power the return of the iconic Jawa motorcycles brand to India, Jawa has confirmed the date for the unveiling of its new motorcycle in India on social media - November 15, 2018.



Earlier, Classic Legends had unveiled a 293cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine that will power the soon-to-be-launched Jawa motorcycles. The engine has been developed from the ground up through a collaboration between the group's R&D centre in Pune and technical centre in Varese, Italy.

Furthermore, the classic exhausts have been tuned to recreate the note of the classic 2-stroke engines seen on Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles of yesteryear. Mahindra's Classic Legends is expected to position the bike to compete with Royal Enfield in India.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
