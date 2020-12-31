New Jeep Compass Facelift to be Launched on January 7 in India, Take a Look at the SUV Here

The all new Facelift Jeep Compass will be launched on January 7 in the coming year. The new facelift version of the Compass will be available in four trims, including Sport Plus, Longitude Option, Limited Plus and Night Eagle. There is also a fifth version of the car called Trailhawk. This vehicle is kind of a road-centric version of the Compass.

The car’s exteriors have gotten some upgrades, including a new front grille, a reprofiled front bumper, a new faux skid plate and new alloy wheels. The all new Jeep will have the already existing 1.4 litre turbo petrol unit with 160 Bhp-250 Nm and a 2.0 litre turbo diesel unit with 170 Bhp-350 Nm. The petrol variant of the car will have two gearbox options, including the 6-speed manual and 7-speed twin clutch automatic, while the diesel variant of the vehicle will have 6-speed manual and 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Apart from launching the facelift version of the Jeep Compass, the carmaker plans to introduce a couple of new vehicles for the Indian market. The report mentions that there will be a seven seat-version of the Jeep Compass, but it will entirely be different in terms of name and other things.

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with the new Jeep Compass. There are rumours that Sonu could be the new Indian brand ambassador of the vehicle. In the snap, the star can be seen holding a placard promoting the vehicle. In the backdrop, a dark green facelift Jeep Compass can be spotted. Sonu is wearing a black leather jacket which he has teamed up with white colour round neck t-shirt and Indigo jeans.