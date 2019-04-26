2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R With More Power Introduced in India

India Kawasaki Motors has announced the arrival 2019 Ninja ZX-10R in India. The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R will come with 203 PS (with RAM air 213 PS). The previous Ninja ZX-10R had 200 PS (with RAM air 210 PS). Kawasaki says that the new Ninja ZX-10R caters to the image of a well-known Supersport model. It has won the FIM Superbike World Championship (World SBK) four times (2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018) in a row. The 2019 Ninja ZX-10R will be a locally assembled model, like its predecessor. The Ninja ZX-10R has already set the benchmark of locally assembled Supersport for IKM’s Plant.Here's a list what's new on the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R:• Increased Engine performance (Maximum power 203 PS / Maximum power with RAM air 213 PS)• Finger follower valve actuation (Valve train designed by Kawasaki’s World Superbike engineers)• DLC (Diamond-like Carbon coating) on finger follower• Cylinder head ready for High Lift Cam• Red painted cylinder head cover• KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter-Dual Direction)Kawasaki also said that the Ninja ZX-10R will be introduced in KRT edition as well. The company stated that the ex-showroom price and specifications will be released in due course of time. Customers can pre-book 2019 Ninja ZX-10R for an amount of Rs 1.50 lakh and can expect delivery of the bike by mid of June 2019. The pre-booking facility is open from 26th April 2019 till 30th May 2019. Also, Kawasaki says that the bike will be produced in limited numbers for the first lot, the bookings will be closed after reaching targeted numbers.