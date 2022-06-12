New KTM 390 Duke Spied Testing in India, Here's What We Know So Far

The KTM 390 Duke was spied on in Europe last year. Since then, the Indian bike buffs have been awaiting its arrival. The day the bike makes its debut is quite close, it seems. The 390 Duke, for the first time, was spied testing on Indian roads. The new-generation 390 Duke was seen covered in camouflage skin and gliding on the tarmac.

The bike seems to be production-ready and the looks are evidence of the myriad changes that one can expect. Starting with the fascia of the motorcycle, the new-gen 390 Duke comes with a more aggressive headlight that is expected to improve visibility in low-light and dark conditions.

The sub-frame of the motorcycle also seems updated. The underbelly exhaust system complements the sharper bodywork of the new-gen 390 Duke. The bike also gets a more muscular fuel tank followed by split seats packing the frame quite well, as can be seen on Instagram reel showing the bike.

The changes in the body of the KTM 390 Duke highlight the manufacturer’s efforts to improve multiple aspects, including control, handling, and performance. The bike is adorned with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and turn signals.

Coming to the performance of the bike, not much has changed. The bike will be powered by a 373.2-cc, single-cylinder, DOHC fuel-injected engine. The powertrain will have a maximum power output of 42.9bhp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 37Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine will be paired up with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch for adequate performance.

Last but not least will be the features that make the bike more attractive to ride. The front and rear disc brakes will be supported by a dual-channel ABS system to boost safety. The bike will also have cornering ABS, traction control, and adjustable handlebars, among other features. In addition, the bike will also hone a TFT display which may have a turn-by-turn navigation system.

