New Land Rover Defender Scores 5-Star Rating in Euro NCAP Crash Test

The New Land Rover Defender has earned five-star rating from the safety experts at Euro NCAP. Land Rover’s most capable and durable model ever has been awarded the maximum five-star rating in the latest round of test results.

Six airbags protect the driver and passengers, while up to three ISOFIX mounting points are available. New Defender scored 85 per cent for Adult and Child Occupant protection, 79 per cent for Safety Assist and achieved a 71 per cent score for Vulnerable Road Users on its way to a five-star overall rating.

Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “From the moment we started creating the New Defender, we were obsessed with functional safety and the protection of both the occupants and other road users. We set out to make a vehicle that is the most capable and durable Land Rover ever made, with safety features that truly enhance the driver’s experience. It’s an incredible honour to receive this recognition from Euro NCAP who have endorsed our New Defender with their five-star rating.”

Euro NCAP tested a New Defender 110, but the tough 4x4 family also includes the compact Defender 90 and a pair of practical Hard Top commercial derivatives, which feature a fixed bulkhead behind the front seats and provide 2 059 and 1 355 l of cargo space respectively.