New Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched in India at ₹ 57.06 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the new 2020 Discovery Sport in the S & R-Dynamic SE derivatives. The new Discovery Sport is offered with BS-VI compliant 183 kW Ingenium Turbocharged Petrol powertrain and 132 kW Ingenium Turbocharged Diesel powertrain options. The Land Rover Discovery Sport is priced at ₹ 57.06 Lakh for the S derivative and ₹ 60.89 Lakh for the R-Dynamic SE trim.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said - "The New Discovery Sport is a bold evolution of the original design, incorporating the latest in technological advancements. Fuelling the spirit of adventure, the vehicle consists of improved features that not only enhance the capability of the vehicle but also elevate the complete driving experience. It further strengthens the distinctive design and versatility that has made the Discovery Sport one of the leading models in the Land Rover portfolio.”

The design of the new Discovery Sport is enhanced with new premium LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights and rear LED lights. The new display screen and centre console transforms the interior of the Discovery Sport, while other features include the Cabin Air Ionization technology, Wireless charging, 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, Meridian Audio, InControl Remote & Protect App, ‘ClearSight Rear View Mirror’ transforming the rear view mirror into an HD video screen at the touch of a button. Built on the new Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), the Discovery Sport has All Wheel Drive and Hill Descent Control with All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC). Every All Wheel Drive Discovery Sport uses Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVBB) system which maximizes control and handling even through the tightest of corners. All this while retaining a class leading wading depth of 600 mm.

