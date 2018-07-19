New Lexus ES 300h Sedan Launched in India for Rs 59.13 Lakh

Lexus ES 300H is a hybrid sedan. (Image: Lexus)

After nearly thirty years of success in the midsize sedan category, the seventh-generation Lexus ES 300h has been launched in India will be available for booking at Rs 59,13,000 (Pan- India) (ex-showroom). The new hybrid electric ES 300h is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine combined with the new, fourth-generation Lexus Hybrid Drive System.A key element of the new ES 300h is the all-new Global Architecture – K (GA-K) platform. The striking looking sedan has a lower stance with slim LED headlamps with L shaped marker lights. Rear passengers have an extended legroom of 998.6 mm with adjustable and heated semi-aniline seats, and the 17 speaker Mark Levinson Pure Play system.“The Lexus ES has undoubtedly been one of our most well-loved vehicles, and this new generation model builds on its strengths to offer a driving experience that is as powerful and exciting, as it is elegant and sophisticated. The launch of the all new Lexus ES 300h is a reiteration of our commitment to crafting vehicles with enhanced excitement, passion and innovation; and this car will continue to offer our guests a wide range of options, each crafted consciously, and designed exquisitely to meet their exacting standards of excellence,” said N Raja, Chairman, Lexus India.The ES 300h features a new fourth generation Hybrid Drive system which is Euro 6 compliant. The new hybrid electric system coupled with the four-cylinder petrol engine, delivers a combined 160 kW of total power, and a mileage of 22.37 km/l.The ES 300h includes a class leading 10 airbags, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, and Anti-theft system, with break-in and tilt sensors. The cockpit features a 7-inch LCD instrument panel with a large analog tachometer, digital speedometer and an easy-to-read multi-information display, in addition to a fully adjustable color heads-up display that projects relevant vehicle information onto the windshield.Along with Black, Chateau and Topaz Brown, the ES also introduces a light new Rich Cream interior that offers a contrast to the deep brown dash and roof trim. The ES offers two shades of Shimamoku wood trim (black, brown), as well as light-colored Bamboo.