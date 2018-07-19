English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New Lexus ES 300h Sedan Launched in India for Rs 59.13 Lakh
Along with Black, Chateau and Topaz Brown, the ES also introduces a light new Rich Cream interior that offers a contrast to the deep brown dash and roof trim.
Lexus ES 300H. (Image: Lexus)
After nearly thirty years of success in the midsize sedan category, the seventh-generation Lexus ES 300h has been launched in India will be available for booking at Rs 59,13,000 (Pan- India) (ex-showroom). The new hybrid electric ES 300h is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine combined with the new, fourth-generation Lexus Hybrid Drive System.
A key element of the new ES 300h is the all-new Global Architecture – K (GA-K) platform. The striking looking sedan has a lower stance with slim LED headlamps with L shaped marker lights. Rear passengers have an extended legroom of 998.6 mm with adjustable and heated semi-aniline seats, and the 17 speaker Mark Levinson Pure Play system.
“The Lexus ES has undoubtedly been one of our most well-loved vehicles, and this new generation model builds on its strengths to offer a driving experience that is as powerful and exciting, as it is elegant and sophisticated. The launch of the all new Lexus ES 300h is a reiteration of our commitment to crafting vehicles with enhanced excitement, passion and innovation; and this car will continue to offer our guests a wide range of options, each crafted consciously, and designed exquisitely to meet their exacting standards of excellence,” said N Raja, Chairman, Lexus India.
Lexus ES 300H is a hybrid sedan. (Image: Lexus)
The ES 300h features a new fourth generation Hybrid Drive system which is Euro 6 compliant. The new hybrid electric system coupled with the four-cylinder petrol engine, delivers a combined 160 kW of total power, and a mileage of 22.37 km/l.
The ES 300h includes a class leading 10 airbags, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, and Anti-theft system, with break-in and tilt sensors. The cockpit features a 7-inch LCD instrument panel with a large analog tachometer, digital speedometer and an easy-to-read multi-information display, in addition to a fully adjustable color heads-up display that projects relevant vehicle information onto the windshield.
Along with Black, Chateau and Topaz Brown, the ES also introduces a light new Rich Cream interior that offers a contrast to the deep brown dash and roof trim. The ES offers two shades of Shimamoku wood trim (black, brown), as well as light-colored Bamboo.
Also Watch
A key element of the new ES 300h is the all-new Global Architecture – K (GA-K) platform. The striking looking sedan has a lower stance with slim LED headlamps with L shaped marker lights. Rear passengers have an extended legroom of 998.6 mm with adjustable and heated semi-aniline seats, and the 17 speaker Mark Levinson Pure Play system.
“The Lexus ES has undoubtedly been one of our most well-loved vehicles, and this new generation model builds on its strengths to offer a driving experience that is as powerful and exciting, as it is elegant and sophisticated. The launch of the all new Lexus ES 300h is a reiteration of our commitment to crafting vehicles with enhanced excitement, passion and innovation; and this car will continue to offer our guests a wide range of options, each crafted consciously, and designed exquisitely to meet their exacting standards of excellence,” said N Raja, Chairman, Lexus India.
Lexus ES 300H is a hybrid sedan. (Image: Lexus)
The ES 300h features a new fourth generation Hybrid Drive system which is Euro 6 compliant. The new hybrid electric system coupled with the four-cylinder petrol engine, delivers a combined 160 kW of total power, and a mileage of 22.37 km/l.
The ES 300h includes a class leading 10 airbags, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, and Anti-theft system, with break-in and tilt sensors. The cockpit features a 7-inch LCD instrument panel with a large analog tachometer, digital speedometer and an easy-to-read multi-information display, in addition to a fully adjustable color heads-up display that projects relevant vehicle information onto the windshield.
Along with Black, Chateau and Topaz Brown, the ES also introduces a light new Rich Cream interior that offers a contrast to the deep brown dash and roof trim. The ES offers two shades of Shimamoku wood trim (black, brown), as well as light-colored Bamboo.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sir Cecil and Brar - The Perfect Derby Winning Combo at Bangalore
- 2018 Honda Jazz Launched in India for Rs 7.35 Lakh, Available in 7 Variants
- Vivo NEX India Launch: Elevating Front Camera, Priced at Rs 44,990 And Available from July 21
- I'm Proud to be Identified As Shahid Kapoor's Brother, There is No Shame in It: Ishaan Khatter
- End of the Road for Affordable Android Phones? EU's Record Fine on Google May Hit Prices