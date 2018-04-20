English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Lexus ES Revealed Ahead of Beijing Motor Show Premiere
The 2018 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2018) opens to the public April 29 to May 4, 2018, in Beijing, China.
The first official image of the Lexus ES. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
A week before its official presentation at the Beijing Motor Show, Lexus has published the first official photo of the new ES executive sedan, which will be sold globally for the first time.
Lexus promises "engaging design and athletic performance" from this new hybrid sedan. However, for the time being, the premium car-maker isn't giving anything else away, with no word on the car's specs. Still, the new ES looks to adopt all of the brand's latest signatures, from the front grille to the lighting design.
While the new Lexus ES is the first to go global, this model has been sold for almost 30 years in certain global markets, notably the US and China. The new version is expected in dealerships early in 2019.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
