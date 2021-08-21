New Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) Variant Launched in India at Rs 10.69 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero has been one of the most successful SUVs in the Indian market. However, with the increase in competition in the segment Mahindra decided that it was time for a modern makeover for the SUV and introduced Bolero Neo in three three variant options- N4, N8 and N10 in July this year. The modern touches in the design of the SUV got instant attention from Indian car lovers and Bolero Neo created quite a buzz. Now, Mahindra has introduced another optional variant of the already available Bolero Neo N10. The optional N10 (O) variant comes equipped with multi-terrain technology (manual lock differential) and has been priced at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The N10 (O) shares the same feature list as the normal N10 variant in addition to a manual lock differential feature. The SUV will be available in five colour options - Rocky beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White and Napoli black.

With the more design and feature list of the Bolero Neo, Mahindra has been trying to attract a young urban buyer base to its products. The design of this SUV shares a striking resemblance to the Mahindra TUV 300 and the only difference on the exterior is the longer base of the Bolero Neo.

Mahindra has also incorporated touches of modernity in the interior and the Bolero NEO a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with the latest connectivity options. The SUV offers convenience features like a height-adjustable driver seat, remote lock and keyless entry. The material used in the interiors of this SUV is much more premium than its predecessors.

Powering the Bolero Neo is 1.5 litres mHawk100 diesel engine that's capable of producing 100bhp of power at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The engine has been mated with a five-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra claims that the ESS (micro-hybrid) and ECO mode available on the SUV will deliver better fuel efficiency figures.

