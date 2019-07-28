New Mahindra Bolero Power+ to Launch in 2020, Will Get More Safety Features

Mahindra has announced that the BS-VI version of the Bolero Power+ model will be launched in early 2020, as per the implementation time frame for the new emission norms. Mahindra is also gearing up, along with its suppliers, to implement BS-VI technology across its entire range within the stipulated time frame.

According to Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “As the first milestone in our BS-VI readiness journey, we are delighted to get the BS-VI certification for the Bolero Power+. The Bolero is one of our highest selling SUVs and has been the first UV (Utility Vehicle) to be certified as BS-VI ready by the ICAT.”

In addition, Mahindra has also announced safety upgrades for the Bolero which now gets an Airbag and other safety features including an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Speed alert system, Driver & Co-Driver Seat belt reminders, Manual override for central locking system, Vehicle reverse parking sensors to comply with the new 2019 safety norms.