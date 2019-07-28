New Mahindra Bolero Power+ to Launch in 2020, Will Get More Safety Features
In addition, Mahindra has also announced safety upgrades for the Bolero which now gets an Airbag and other safety features.
New Mahindra Bolero. (Image source: Mahindra)
Mahindra has announced that the BS-VI version of the Bolero Power+ model will be launched in early 2020, as per the implementation time frame for the new emission norms. Mahindra is also gearing up, along with its suppliers, to implement BS-VI technology across its entire range within the stipulated time frame.
According to Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “As the first milestone in our BS-VI readiness journey, we are delighted to get the BS-VI certification for the Bolero Power+. The Bolero is one of our highest selling SUVs and has been the first UV (Utility Vehicle) to be certified as BS-VI ready by the ICAT.”
In addition, Mahindra has also announced safety upgrades for the Bolero which now gets an Airbag and other safety features including an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Speed alert system, Driver & Co-Driver Seat belt reminders, Manual override for central locking system, Vehicle reverse parking sensors to comply with the new 2019 safety norms.
