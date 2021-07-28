New Mahindra Logo Leaks Online, Could Debut with the Upcoming XUV700 SUV

Automakers are always tweaking around their products to evolve with the fast-evolving market dynamics. Be it a complete makeover, an insignificant change or possibly a new logo, they are always vying to grab eyeballs. While we are on that subject, if leaked reports and images are to be believed, Mahindra & Mahindra is in the works to introduce a brand-new logo. The news has been doing rounds on automotive forums for some time, but a recently leaked image of the company’s purported new logo has created a lot of buzz on the web.

According to a discussion forum on TeamBHP website, the publication shared a new poster of what they mentioned was an unfinished version of the homegrown automaker’s next brand logo. However, they also informed that the new design is not the final one and it could receive few tweaks before its official release.

Mahindra’s existing logo was first introduced in 2000 and it came into being two years later after a reorganisation by then Managing Director Anand Mahindra. It first appeared on the Scorpio in 2002. Nevertheless, the new logo, if released, would replace Mahindra’s current 21-year-old insignia. The current logo has an oval with the three lines that converge at a point, whereas, the new leaked design is made up of the brand’s initial ‘M’ inside a box.

It is also speculated that the new badge would be featured on the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. The new generation XUV700 is most likely to make its global debut later this year and it will be based on the company’s new W601 platform. The all-new SUV will be offered with a choice between two engine options -a 2.0-litre petrol motor and a 2.2-litre diesel unit — and will be positioned against the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector and the Hyundai Alcazar.

The new XUV700 will come with segment-first ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a new “smart filter” technology, as well as several other smart SUV features like driver-drowsiness detection, cameras, a twin-touchscreen display, climate control, wireless charging among others, Autocar India reported.

