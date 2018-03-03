English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Mahindra Roxor New Off-Road Vehicle Unveiled

Unlike the plastic-bodied, belt-driven vehicles long accepted in the Side x Side category, Roxor offers a simple, hard worn approach.

News18.com

Updated:March 3, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
New Mahindra Roxor New Off-Road Vehicle Unveiled
Mahindra Roxor. (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), part of the $19 billion Mahindra Group and Mahindra’s North American automotive headquarters, held the public unveiling of Mahindra’s Roxor—a new, off-road vehicle.

According to Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “Mahindra’s 70-year automotive history has been forged by making authentic, rugged, purpose-driven vehicles; Roxor is the embodiment of this history and our brand.”

Unlike the plastic-bodied, belt-driven vehicles long accepted in the Side x Side category, Roxor offers a simple, hard worn approach, featuring a steel body on a boxed steel frame, a heavy-duty Mahindra turbo-diesel 4 cylinder engine, and an automotive style 5-speed manual transmission.

Speaking at the launch Rick Haas, President and CEO - Mahindra Automotive North America “The Roxor creates a new sub-segment in the Side x Side industry and the response we are getting from our newly appointed dealer body has been really outstanding. We have a National Dealer Meeting scheduled on March 18-20th, in San Antonio, Texas, where we will sit down and discuss the roll-out and future product offerings. We are approaching our goal of 300 “1st wave” dealers and expect that we will reach this target between now and the end of the show.”

Roxor was conceived, designed, engineered and is being produced in Metro Detroit by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA). MANA is part of the USD 19 billion Mahindra Group and recently opened a new NA Automotive headquarters and manufacturing center in Auburn Hills, MI. MANA’s new operation is the central component of the 400,000 sq. ft. (spanning 3 facilities) footprint Mahindra now has in Metro Detroit and is the first OEM manufacturing/assembly facility to open operations in Southeast Michigan in over 25 years.

Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18


| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
