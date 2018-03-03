English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- LEADING
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- LEADING
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- TRAILING
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- TRAILING
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- TRAILING
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- TRAILING
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- LEADING
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- TRAILING
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- TRAILING
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- TRAILING
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- TRAILING
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- LEADING
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- LEADING
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- LEADING
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- TRAILING
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LEADING
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- LEADING
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
New Mahindra Roxor New Off-Road Vehicle Unveiled
Unlike the plastic-bodied, belt-driven vehicles long accepted in the Side x Side category, Roxor offers a simple, hard worn approach.
Mahindra Roxor. (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), part of the $19 billion Mahindra Group and Mahindra’s North American automotive headquarters, held the public unveiling of Mahindra’s Roxor—a new, off-road vehicle.
According to Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “Mahindra’s 70-year automotive history has been forged by making authentic, rugged, purpose-driven vehicles; Roxor is the embodiment of this history and our brand.”
Unlike the plastic-bodied, belt-driven vehicles long accepted in the Side x Side category, Roxor offers a simple, hard worn approach, featuring a steel body on a boxed steel frame, a heavy-duty Mahindra turbo-diesel 4 cylinder engine, and an automotive style 5-speed manual transmission.
Speaking at the launch Rick Haas, President and CEO - Mahindra Automotive North America “The Roxor creates a new sub-segment in the Side x Side industry and the response we are getting from our newly appointed dealer body has been really outstanding. We have a National Dealer Meeting scheduled on March 18-20th, in San Antonio, Texas, where we will sit down and discuss the roll-out and future product offerings. We are approaching our goal of 300 “1st wave” dealers and expect that we will reach this target between now and the end of the show.”
Roxor was conceived, designed, engineered and is being produced in Metro Detroit by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA). MANA is part of the USD 19 billion Mahindra Group and recently opened a new NA Automotive headquarters and manufacturing center in Auburn Hills, MI. MANA’s new operation is the central component of the 400,000 sq. ft. (spanning 3 facilities) footprint Mahindra now has in Metro Detroit and is the first OEM manufacturing/assembly facility to open operations in Southeast Michigan in over 25 years.
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
According to Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “Mahindra’s 70-year automotive history has been forged by making authentic, rugged, purpose-driven vehicles; Roxor is the embodiment of this history and our brand.”
Unlike the plastic-bodied, belt-driven vehicles long accepted in the Side x Side category, Roxor offers a simple, hard worn approach, featuring a steel body on a boxed steel frame, a heavy-duty Mahindra turbo-diesel 4 cylinder engine, and an automotive style 5-speed manual transmission.
Speaking at the launch Rick Haas, President and CEO - Mahindra Automotive North America “The Roxor creates a new sub-segment in the Side x Side industry and the response we are getting from our newly appointed dealer body has been really outstanding. We have a National Dealer Meeting scheduled on March 18-20th, in San Antonio, Texas, where we will sit down and discuss the roll-out and future product offerings. We are approaching our goal of 300 “1st wave” dealers and expect that we will reach this target between now and the end of the show.”
Roxor was conceived, designed, engineered and is being produced in Metro Detroit by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA). MANA is part of the USD 19 billion Mahindra Group and recently opened a new NA Automotive headquarters and manufacturing center in Auburn Hills, MI. MANA’s new operation is the central component of the 400,000 sq. ft. (spanning 3 facilities) footprint Mahindra now has in Metro Detroit and is the first OEM manufacturing/assembly facility to open operations in Southeast Michigan in over 25 years.
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, 3rd ODI in Wellington: Munro, Williamson Take Kiwis Past 50
- Watch: This Fan's Musical Tribute To Sridevi In Mumbai Local Is Soul Stirring
- Bigg Boss: All is Not Well Between Priyank & Vikas? Splitsvilla Heartthrob Clarifies
- Holi 2018: Big B, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Celebs Send Out Colourful Wishes to Fans
- Holi 2018: Traditional Recipes With A Delicious Twist