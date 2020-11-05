New Mahindra Thar Waiting Period Goes up to 7 Months, Bookings Cross 20,000 Mark within a Month

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has announced that its recently launched new Thar has crossed 20,000 bookings, within a month of its launch. As per a statement released by the Indian automaker, the waiting period for the new Thar ranges between 5 to 7 months, on select variants. The variants that have particularly surpassed all expectations are Hard Top Automatic and Manual (both in diesel and petrol options).

Keeping the unprecedented demand in mind, the company is fast-tracking the process of increasing the production capacity both at its Nasik facility and the supplier end to meet this demand and reduce the waiting period for the customers. In fact, the delivery process commenced on November 1, with the first Thar being delivered to the online auction winner. The company also claims that they have planned mega deliveries of over 500 new Thars during the weekend, across the country.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the All-New Thar has garnered. I must admit the response has surpassed all our expectations and production capacities. Hence the wait for the All-New Thar will be longer than expected. We sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience and unwavering confidence in us.”

Also Watch:

Nakra further added, “We had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and are now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January. This would help us bring down the waiting period to a reasonable timeline.”

Mahindra also goes on to claim that they have put in place a customer-connect process to reach out to every customer individually and communicate their likely/exact delivery dates, assuring them of their delivery schedule at every step of the waiting period.