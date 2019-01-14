New Maruti Suzkuki Wagon R Official Bookings Open

Maruti Suzuki is finally launching its highly anticipated next-gen Wagon R in India on January 23 and the company has officially started accepting bookings for the upcoming hatchback. The car has already been revealed inside-out in the spy images and along with the leaked spec sheet. The new Wagon R is built on Suzuki 5th-generation Heartect platform and is slightly longer and wider than the current one. In terms of looks, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R still gets that boxy silhouette. At the front, the car gets matte black grille and lower bumper and completely redesigned tall headlights. The car also gets floating roof design as seen on the Swift and the Ertiga.Inside the cabin, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes loaded with the new age tech. It gets a large touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted audio controls. The car gets more legroom and shoulder room at the back and the two-tone interiors also add to the spacious feel of the cabin. Under the hood, the car continues to have 1.0-litre 3-Cylinder K-Series petrol engine that produces 67 Bhp of power and churns out 90 Nm of torque and along with this the new hatchback also gets a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K12 engine that produces 82 bhp from 113Nm of torque.The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be available in 7 variants and 4 of them will have Maruti’s coveted AGS automatic gearbox – LXi 1.0L, VXi 1.0L, VXi AGS 1.0L, VXi 1.2L, VXi AGS 1.2L, ZXi 1.2L and ZXi AGS 1.2L. The car will be available in 6 exterior colour options. The price of the car is expected to start at Rs 4.5 lakh and can go up to Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the new Wagon R will compete against the likes of Tata Tiago and Hyundai Santro.