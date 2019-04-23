New Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Launched in India at Rs 2.93 Lakh

New Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Interiors of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Smart Play Dock on the new Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

New Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Alto 800, which has been India’s best-selling car for 15 consecutive years, in India at a starting price of Rs 2.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Alto with enhanced safety features and a new front-end design. The new Alto now comes with BSVI compliant engine, nearly a year before the regulation being mandated. The new Alto gets a new grille and sharper headlamps, along with a newly designed bumper and side fender. The new Alto also gets dual tone interiors and seats. A new dashboard design, borrowed from the Alto K10, brings new AC ducts, speedometers to the 800cc version of the Alto. The LXI variant has been priced at Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the top VXI variant is priced at Rs 3.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to bring innovations in India’s best-selling car brand Alto, which now has a stylish makeover with additional safety features. With cumulative sales of over 3.7 million since launch in 2000, Alto has been a symbol of pride for Indian car users. Nearly 58% of Alto customers have chosen it as their first car purchase. The New Alto is India’s first BSVI compliant entry segment car with a powerful engine and high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l. We are confident that the New Alto will be a car that young Indians will be proud to own.”The Alto now comes with a new infotainment system called Smart Play Dock. The Smart Play Dock allows users to dock their smartphone for easier access to calls, music, navigation and more. Maruti Suzuki has also added the convenience of keyless entry to the new Alto.For the most important part, safety, Maruti Suzuki has equipped the new Alto with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake Force Distribution System (EBD). Other standard safety features on the new Alto includes Reverse Parking Sensor, Driver Airbag, Speed Alert System and Seat Belt Reminder for both driver and co-driver. Maruti Suzuki says that the new Alto also complies with upcoming crash and pedestrian safety regulation.According to the company, the BS-VI compliant engine on the new Alto will mean a substantial reduction, (nearly 25%) of Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), in vehicular emission. To achieve this emission regulation requirement, Maruti Suzuki has upgraded engine hardware and software with technological advancements to the exhaust system. Meeting the End of Life Vehicles (ELV) obligations, the New Alto is over 95% recoverable and 85% recyclable.