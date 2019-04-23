English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Launched in India at Rs 2.93 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Alto in India with added safety features, a new front-end design and BS-VI compliant engine.
New Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 launched in India. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Loading...
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Alto 800, which has been India’s best-selling car for 15 consecutive years, in India at a starting price of Rs 2.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Alto with enhanced safety features and a new front-end design. The new Alto now comes with BSVI compliant engine, nearly a year before the regulation being mandated. The new Alto gets a new grille and sharper headlamps, along with a newly designed bumper and side fender. The new Alto also gets dual tone interiors and seats. A new dashboard design, borrowed from the Alto K10, brings new AC ducts, speedometers to the 800cc version of the Alto. The LXI variant has been priced at Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the top VXI variant is priced at Rs 3.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
New Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to bring innovations in India’s best-selling car brand Alto, which now has a stylish makeover with additional safety features. With cumulative sales of over 3.7 million since launch in 2000, Alto has been a symbol of pride for Indian car users. Nearly 58% of Alto customers have chosen it as their first car purchase. The New Alto is India’s first BSVI compliant entry segment car with a powerful engine and high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l. We are confident that the New Alto will be a car that young Indians will be proud to own.”
Interiors of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The Alto now comes with a new infotainment system called Smart Play Dock. The Smart Play Dock allows users to dock their smartphone for easier access to calls, music, navigation and more. Maruti Suzuki has also added the convenience of keyless entry to the new Alto.
Smart Play Dock on the new Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
For the most important part, safety, Maruti Suzuki has equipped the new Alto with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake Force Distribution System (EBD). Other standard safety features on the new Alto includes Reverse Parking Sensor, Driver Airbag, Speed Alert System and Seat Belt Reminder for both driver and co-driver. Maruti Suzuki says that the new Alto also complies with upcoming crash and pedestrian safety regulation.
New Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
According to the company, the BS-VI compliant engine on the new Alto will mean a substantial reduction, (nearly 25%) of Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), in vehicular emission. To achieve this emission regulation requirement, Maruti Suzuki has upgraded engine hardware and software with technological advancements to the exhaust system. Meeting the End of Life Vehicles (ELV) obligations, the New Alto is over 95% recoverable and 85% recyclable.
New Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to bring innovations in India’s best-selling car brand Alto, which now has a stylish makeover with additional safety features. With cumulative sales of over 3.7 million since launch in 2000, Alto has been a symbol of pride for Indian car users. Nearly 58% of Alto customers have chosen it as their first car purchase. The New Alto is India’s first BSVI compliant entry segment car with a powerful engine and high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l. We are confident that the New Alto will be a car that young Indians will be proud to own.”
Interiors of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The Alto now comes with a new infotainment system called Smart Play Dock. The Smart Play Dock allows users to dock their smartphone for easier access to calls, music, navigation and more. Maruti Suzuki has also added the convenience of keyless entry to the new Alto.
Smart Play Dock on the new Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
For the most important part, safety, Maruti Suzuki has equipped the new Alto with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake Force Distribution System (EBD). Other standard safety features on the new Alto includes Reverse Parking Sensor, Driver Airbag, Speed Alert System and Seat Belt Reminder for both driver and co-driver. Maruti Suzuki says that the new Alto also complies with upcoming crash and pedestrian safety regulation.
New Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
According to the company, the BS-VI compliant engine on the new Alto will mean a substantial reduction, (nearly 25%) of Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), in vehicular emission. To achieve this emission regulation requirement, Maruti Suzuki has upgraded engine hardware and software with technological advancements to the exhaust system. Meeting the End of Life Vehicles (ELV) obligations, the New Alto is over 95% recoverable and 85% recyclable.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bajrang Punia Wins India's 1st Gold Medal at Asian Wrestling Championships
- Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: Discounts Up to Rs 9,000 on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 7A And More
- Aamir Khan Surprises Co-passengers by Flying Economy Class, Watch Video
- 'Unimaginable': Avengers Endgame Creates History, Sells 10 Lakh Advance Tickets in India
- OPPO A5s Budget Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results