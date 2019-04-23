English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Spied, Gets Added Safety Features & Refreshed Design
One of Maruti Suzuki's top sellers in India, the Alto, will also be getting an update, as per the various images leaked online.
Updated Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: YouTube screengrab)
Automakers in India recently have been updating their models to ensure that they fall under the minimum safety requirements put forth by the Indian government. All cars selling India need to have certain safety features like ABS, as per the govt mandate, which came into effect on April 1, 2019. Maruti Suzuki's most popular car in the market, the Alto, will also be getting an update, as per the various images leaked on social media.
As per a video by Ujjwal Saxena, the updated Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 seen in the video has visual updates to the front, which include a new front grille, between the headlights and a new lower front grille with a honeycomb design. On the inside, the Alto 800 gets a new steering wheel, borrowed from the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, which is also likely to get to an update to its safety features.
New front look of the updated Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: YouTube screengrab)
The larger dashboard is also borrowed from the bigger Alto K10 and there's dual-tone treatment on the inside. There's also space for a 2-DIN audio system now. At the back, Maruti Suzuki has also dropped the '800' badging from their smallest car on sale in India. The car only gets an 'Alto' moniker now.
Interiors of the updated Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: YouTube screengrab)
The new Alto 800 is expected to be powered by the same 796cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine which produces 47 bhp @ 6,000 rpm and 69 Nm of torque @ 3,500 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox, used in the earlier models, is expected to be retained in the facelifted model.
Updated Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: YouTube screengrab)
As far as safety is concerned, the Alto 800 will get ABS, driver side airbag, reverse parking sensors, front seat belt reminders and speed alert system, as standard. The passenger side airbag could be offered as an optional, although there is no confirmation on this front.
Updated Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: YouTube screengrab)
Also, the price and the launch date have not yet been confirmed, however, expect the updated Alto 800 to be a little pricer given the added safety features. As for the launch, we'll have all the latest updates for you soon.
