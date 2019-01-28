New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched in India for Rs 5.45 Lakh, Gets New Grille, Alloy Wheels

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno. (Image: Maruti Suzuki India)

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the new facelifted Baleno at a starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The facelifted Baleno features a new front fascia with a wider stance. It also gets a new grille with 3D detailing. Furthermore, on the outside, the new Baleno gets precision cut smoked two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. The premium hatchback also gets a wide sculpted detailing of fog lamp garnish and LED projector headlamps with DRL. Coming to the inside, the new Baleno cockpit gets a refreshed interior ornamentation along with new seat fabric for the seats with black & navy blue dual-tone interiors. Also, the new Baleno comes with next generation 'Smartplay Studio' connected infotainment system, which has also been seen on the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. According to MSI, with 14% growth in the first half of 2018-19, Baleno is among the top selling cars in India. It also holds over 26% of market share in the A2+ segment.Presenting the all New Baleno, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said, "Baleno has been a resounding success for Maruti Suzuki in the highly competitive premium hatchback segment. Recently it has achieved another landmark in its journey by achieving a milestone of 5 lac sales within a record time of 38 months. Keeping our customer-centric philosophy at the core of product conceptualization, this new Baleno will further enhance the brand's appeal. New Baleno offers a bold design, premium interior, enhanced safety and exceptional driving experience to the customers."The new 17.78 cm touch infotainment system combines a smartphone, vehicle and cloud-based services to offer a more connected experience for customers. Maruti Suzuki says that the interface is customizable which allows for customers to surf the news, get the latest weather updates and also locate eateries around the area. The rear parking camera integration, navigation with live traffic and vehicle information & alerts on the screen further add to the driving convenience.Baleno was the first vehicle from Maruti Suzuki to be offered with the 'Heartect' platform. The use of high tensile steel helps to improve overall safety by making the body more rigid and stronger. Safety features including dual airbags, ABS (antilock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution) and brake assist, pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts with reminder, ISOFIX child restraint system, speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard across variants. Baleno complies with offset, side crash and pedestrian safety norms.