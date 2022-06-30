CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Auto » New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Launched at Rs 7.99 Lakh, Already Crosses 45,000 Bookings
1-MIN READ

All-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been launched in India. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has now been launched in its second-generation avatar that focuses heavily on being feature-loaded.

Auto Desk

After clocking cumulative sales figures of over 7.5 lakh units, Maruti Suzuki has launched the second-generation Brezza at a starting price of Rs (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki has also dropped the ‘Vitara’ from its name and the car is now simply called Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The company is expected to launch a new, bigger SUV under the Nexa range, meant to compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, and could call that SUV Vitara in the future. Maruti Suzuki also says that the all-new Brezza has already crossed 45,000 bookings within eight days of the bookings being open, averaging about four bookings every minute.

The focus of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been on being a feature-loaded SUV.

Maruti Suzuki will be powered by the K15C 1.5-litre petrol engine. This is the same power unit that is seen under the hood of the new Ertiga and XL6. Buyers can choose a powertrain mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The new Brezza is more technologically advanced than the outgoing model. The compact SUV will get a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an ARKAMYS sound system that was recently seen in the new Baleno. Top models of the Brezza will also have a futuristic heads-up display which will host vital driving information like speed and RPM level. Maruti Suzuki has also finally included an electric sunroof in the new Brezza which is being offered by its rivals.

Maruti Suzuki will offer the Brezza in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Top-spec trim will also get six airbags and a 360-degree camera which will make Brezza a very attractive proposition for many buyers.

first published:June 30, 2022, 14:11 IST