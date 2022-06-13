New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Spotted During Ad Shoot, Here's How it Looks

Ahead of its launch in June this year, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was spotted during a commercial shoot. Earlier, spied pictures of the car had surfaced online but its features were not visible due to camouflaging. According to RushLane, a red Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was recently spotted in Gurgaon’s Cyber City while it was being shot for a TVC. Two colours of the Vitara Brezza were spotted – a red one with a black roof and a blue version having a black roof.

Going by the photos, Maruti Suzuki has brought significant changes in the new sub-4-meter car. The car now gets a new grille that has horizontal chrome slats in the front. The front bumper has also been redesigned and given a silver skid plate. New headlamps were also seen in the Brezza with J-shaped DRLs that double up as indicators. In addition, the fog lamps are now placed in a smaller housing. The arrow-shaped inserts go well with the chrome inserts inside the headlights.

The Vitara Brezza has retained its original shape along the sides but gets chunkier squared-off wheel arches. The car has a black cladding at the lower part on all sides and gets redesigned dual-tone 16 inches alloy wheels. The alloys had a swirl pattern. It is being said that only the top models of the Vitara Brezza will get these wheels as standard.

Coming to the rear, the new Brezza has been made to look sleeker than its outgoing model. The bold Brezza lettering is there while the tail lamps appear slimmer now. The interior sare expected to get a floating-type touchscreen system while the infotainment system will be the same as the new Baleno.

Under the hood, the new Brezza will be powered by a 1.5-liter dual-jet petrol engine which is the same as the newly launched Ertiga. It produces 101.65 bhp of power and 136.8 Nm of torque and is mated with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

