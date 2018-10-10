English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Outsells Honda City and Hyundai Verna in First Half of FY19

The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan, which competes with Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento, was introduced in August and received over 10,000 bookings in the first month itself.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2018, 6:17 PM IST
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its premium sedan Ciaz has sold over 24,000 units in the first half of the ongoing financial year to lead the sales in the segment. The model currently accounts for 28.8 per cent market share in the premium sedan segment, MSI said in a statement. The company introduced the version of the sedan in August and received over 10,000 bookings in the first month itself.

"With a sale of over 24,000 units in the first half of this fiscal (2018-19), Ciaz has taken the pole position in the A3+ segment this year so far," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said.

The company has sold over 2.34 lakh units of the sedan since launching it in 2014. It is retailed through the company's NEXA network. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz competes with the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) had earlier announced that the latest version of its subcompact sedan Dzire has crossed three lakh cumulative sales milestone in 17 months from the launch. The company introduced the third generation Dzire in May 2017.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
