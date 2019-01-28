New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Joins Gurugram Police Fleet

(With inputs from IANS)

In a major addition to the surveillance mechanism in the city, the Gurugram police added 25 Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles to its fleet for patrolling and Quick Reaction Tasks (QRTs), a senior police officer said. The officer said the new fleet was put into service after Haryana Public Works Department, Forest and Civil Aviation Minister Rao Narbir Singh flagged off the convoy from Police Commissioner K.K. Rao's office here on the Gurugram-Alwar road. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga cars were provided by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG)."All vehicles are equipped with red and blue flashing beacons, wireless system, GPS, public address facility and four cops will be deployed always in each PCR for 24 hours (in shifts)," police spokesperson Subhash Boken said. Rao said the addition of more vans would help the police to reduce response time further."We will now be able to bring more areas of the district under 24-hour surveillance," he said. The MCG had added 25 such PCRs to the police fleet on December 1, 2018. The Gurugram police now has a total of 77 PCRs and 94 Riders (bikes). The city has nearly 5,900 Haryana Police personnel, 42 police stations including three only for women, two traffic and one for cybercrime.