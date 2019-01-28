English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Joins Gurugram Police Fleet
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga cars were provided by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).
(Image: Source)
In a major addition to the surveillance mechanism in the city, the Gurugram police added 25 Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles to its fleet for patrolling and Quick Reaction Tasks (QRTs), a senior police officer said. The officer said the new fleet was put into service after Haryana Public Works Department, Forest and Civil Aviation Minister Rao Narbir Singh flagged off the convoy from Police Commissioner K.K. Rao's office here on the Gurugram-Alwar road. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga cars were provided by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).
"All vehicles are equipped with red and blue flashing beacons, wireless system, GPS, public address facility and four cops will be deployed always in each PCR for 24 hours (in shifts)," police spokesperson Subhash Boken said. Rao said the addition of more vans would help the police to reduce response time further.
"We will now be able to bring more areas of the district under 24-hour surveillance," he said. The MCG had added 25 such PCRs to the police fleet on December 1, 2018. The Gurugram police now has a total of 77 PCRs and 94 Riders (bikes). The city has nearly 5,900 Haryana Police personnel, 42 police stations including three only for women, two traffic and one for cybercrime.
The new Ertiga gets cosmetic changes, added features with redesigned cabin and a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with hybrid technology. There are a total of 10 variants to choose from, 4 MT petrol variants, 2 AT petrol variants and 4 MT diesel variants. The top-spec Ertiga is priced at Rs 10.90 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The company claims the all-new Ertiga to offer best-in-class fuel efficiency: Diesel - 25.47 km/l, Petrol - 19.34 km/l (MT), 18.69 km/l (AT). The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a new K15 petrol engine with 13% more power and 6% improved torque output. The other engine is the same 1.3-litre diesel unit.
(With inputs from IANS)
Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
