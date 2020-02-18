New Maruti Suzuki Ignis With BS-VI Engine Launched in India at Rs 4.89 Lakh

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday launched BS-VI compliant version of its premium compact car Ignis priced between Rs 4.89-7.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and comes with a manual and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission options, the company said in a statement.

"We have recognised an increasing preference for feature-loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the all-new IGNIS with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.



The model comes in four variants with manual transmission option priced in the range of Rs 4.89-6.73 lakh, while the AGS options are tagged between Rs 6.13- 7.19 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), the company said.

Maruti Suzuki India earlier unveiled the new Ignis at the 2020 Auto Expo. The unique design of new Ignis has been strengthened by incorporating SUV design elements. The new front grille comes with a U-shaped motif and bold skid plate detailing on bumpers. The car gets a high seating position, rear fascia with tough and wide appearance, coupled with roof rails and spoiler. The front gets LED projector headlamps coupled with DRLs that further accentuates the style quotient of the new Ignis.

The spacious cabin comes with a distinct dual-tone ivory interior and new modern pattern for seat fabric. The unique linear design of the dashboard provides a wider feel to the cabin. Aligning with signature NEXA blue colour, a blue highlight adorns the centre console. The new Ignis comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay studio. The new infotainment system can be connected to the cloud and offers features like live traffic, voice recognition, driver safety alerts and vehicle information.

The new Ignis comes with a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre VVT Petrol engine that can be availed with manual and Auto gear shift transmission options. The unit outputs 83 PS and 13Nm of torque.