New Maruti Suzuki Mobile Nexa Terminal to Bring Premium Showroom Experience Closer to Customers
The NEXA terminal will reach out to prospective and existing customers throughout the country, giving them an opportunity to experience NEXA.
Maruti Suzuki Mobile NexaTerminal (Image courtesy: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki has flagged off its first mobile Nexa terminal, taking the NEXA experience to markets where it is currently not present. The NEXA terminal will reach out to prospective and existing customers throughout the country, giving them an opportunity to experience Nexa.
While offering a similar experience like Nexa showroom, this terminal is a combination of basics of a dealership and the company's initiative to create a new format of premium automotive retail.
Speaking about the success of NEXA, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, “In less than 4 years of its launch, Nexa has rapidly grown to become the most successful premium retail network in India and contributes over 20% to our total sales. In this short span of time, we have set up over 360 Nexa outlets covering more than 200 cities and added over 9 lakh happy Nexa customers. This mobile NEXA terminal will help us to connect with customers in geographies where NEXA outlets are currently not present.”
