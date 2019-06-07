Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

New Maruti Suzuki Mobile Nexa Terminal to Bring Premium Showroom Experience Closer to Customers

The NEXA terminal will reach out to prospective and existing customers throughout the country, giving them an opportunity to experience NEXA.

News18.com

Updated:June 7, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
New Maruti Suzuki Mobile Nexa Terminal to Bring Premium Showroom Experience Closer to Customers
Maruti Suzuki Mobile NexaTerminal (Image courtesy: Maruti Suzuki)
Loading...

Maruti Suzuki has flagged off its first mobile Nexa terminal, taking the NEXA experience to markets where it is currently not present. The NEXA terminal will reach out to prospective and existing customers throughout the country, giving them an opportunity to experience Nexa.

While offering a similar experience like Nexa showroom, this terminal is a combination of basics of a dealership and the company's initiative to create a new format of premium automotive retail.

Speaking about the success of NEXA, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, “In less than 4 years of its launch, Nexa has rapidly grown to become the most successful premium retail network in India and contributes over 20% to our total sales. In this short span of time, we have set up over 360 Nexa outlets covering more than 200 cities and added over 9 lakh happy Nexa customers. This mobile NEXA terminal will help us to connect with customers in geographies where NEXA outlets are currently not present.”

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram