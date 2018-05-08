New Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Sales Increase Post Facelift, 22000+ Units Sold in 6 Months

Maruti Suzuki India, country’s largest car manufacturer volume wise is betting big on the affordable SUV segment in India. Maruti Suzuki first tasted the success in the SUV segment with the Vitara Brezza compact SUV by selling more than 2 Lakh units in 2 years. They also had S-Cross, which failed to catch the fancy of the Indian buyers. However, Maruti didn’t give away the hope and relaunched the crossover with a complete makeover.It seems like the gamble has paid off for the company as the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is doing fairly good as compared to the previous generation model. While it has failed to reach the territory of the Vitara Brezza, the S-Cross, when compared to the pre-facelift model, as surpassed the expectations of the trade pundits.Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 22442 S-Cross from a period of October 2017 to March 2018 (6 months), averaging 3740 units a month. When compared to the pre-facelift period, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell only 8481 units from April 2017 to September 2017, averaging 1414 units a month.Earlier, Maruti Suzuki India Limited attained leadership position in utility vehicle sales in the domestic market in 2017-18, with over 27.5% market share. Riding on the success of models like Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, Maruti Suzuki’s sale of utility vehicles reached 253,759 units in 2017-18, growing 29.6% over previous year sales of 195,741 units.Maruti Suzuki has 2,627 sales outlets (as on March 31, 2018). These comprise Maruti Suzuki Arena, NEXA and Commercial channel. Vitara Brezza and Ertiga are sold from the Maruti Suzuki Arena, while S-Cross is available at NEXA showrooms.Speaking on the achievement, Mr. R.S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki said, “We thank our valued customers for their support. In recent years the company has systematically widened its utility vehicle portfolio. Each of the offerings is distinctively placed and offers immense value to customers. Our UV range of Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga revolve around best of design, technology and experience. Sales of Vitara Brezza increased by 36.7% in 2017-18, while it jumped by 44.4% for S-Cross and 4.1% for Ertiga.”