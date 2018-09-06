English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport Imagined as 2018 BMW Z4 Convertible Roadster Looks Feasible
If the Suzuki Swift Sport Roadster ever takes a shape in reality, it can give a tough fight to Jaguar F-Type!
Suzuki Swift Sport rendered with BMW Z4 body. (Image: X-Tomi Design)
Imagination has no limits and rendering artists from across the globe use their limitless imagination to render things which you can’t even imagine. One such highly talented artist is Hungary based X-Tomi Design whose Facebook page is dedicated to weird, wacky and some neat rendering imaginations and his latest creation is a crossover between German BMW Z4 roadster and the Japanese Suzuki Swift Sport hatchback.
Trust us, the rendering looks every bit possible and if Suzuki want to go ahead with a Swift Sport 2-seat, 2-door Convertible Roadster, we will be more than happy to have a look at the real thing in metal. X-Tomi has used the newly unveiled BMW Z4 at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance during the Monterey Car Week as the base for his imagination.
While the base is from the Z4 roadster, the rendered convertible borrows inspiration from the Suzuki Swift Sport hot hatchback, like the front bumper, grille, headlamps, mirrors, side skirts and alloy wheels are all from the hot hatchback.
The latest generation of the BMW Roadster celebrates its World Premiere at the same location where the World Premiere of the BMW Concept Z4 last year: The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. (Image: BMW)
And that is what catches your attention as soon as you see the photoshoped image. The Swift Sport has a rather neat and aggressive design and mounting such a bold face on a sporty body of BMW Z4 makes it stand out and look every bit possible in the real life too. The front bumper of Swift adds the much needed width to the roadster.
On the sides too Swift’s mirrors replace the BMW’s ORVMs, along with the Suzuki Swift Sport’s side skirts, which makes BMW roadster sit a bit lower. The BMW Z4 is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that produces 340 Bhp pushing it from 0-100km/h in just 4.6 seconds, which is twice as fast as the Swift Sport’s 8+ seconds time.
If this thing ever takes a shape in reality, it can give a tough fight to Jaguar F-Type!
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
