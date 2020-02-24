New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza With Petrol Engine Launched in India at Rs 7.34 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the prices of the all-new Vitara Brezza, unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020. In its newest form, the compact SUV is equipped with the 1.5-Litre K-series BS-VI petrol engine. The compact SUV will be offered with a 5-speed manual and advanced automatic transmission with Smart Hybrid.

Speaking at the launch of all-new Vitara Brezza, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Our customers are evolving and so are their aspirations. Vitara Brezza has evolved to become a highly powerful brand over the past 4 years. Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful. We are confident that the all-new Vitara Brezza will take forward the rich legacy of its predecessor with overwhelming customer response.”



The all-new Vitara Brezza will be available in three new dual-tone colour options: Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof. Launched in 2016, the Vitara Brezza became an instant hit and was the most awarded compact SUV. It established Maruti Suzuki as a leader in the Utility Vehicle segment. The Vitara Brezza sold over 500,000 units in less than four years of its launch.

Here are the prices:



Lxi Variant: Rs 7,34,000



Zxi+ Dual Tone Variant: Rs 9,98,000



Vxi Variant: Rs 8,35,000



Zxi (AT) Variant with Smart Hybrid: Rs 10,50,000



Zxi Variant: Rs 9,10,000



Zxi+ (AT) with Smart Hybrid: Rs 11,15,000



Zxi+ Variant: Rs 9,75,000



Zxi+ (AT) Dual Tone: Rs 11,40,000



Vxi (AT) with Smart Hybrid: Rs 9,75,000