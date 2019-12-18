Take the pledge to vote

New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Hatchback Touches 1 Lakh Sales Mark

Maruti Suzuki launched the BS-VI version of Wagon R in June with a price hike of Rs 16,000.

News18.com

Updated:December 18, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Hatchback Touches 1 Lakh Sales Mark
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Over time, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has proved to be one of the most successful models for Maruti Suzuki. The car entered its third generation earlier this year and attained BS-VI in June. In less than a year since its launch, the third-gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has now attained the 1 lakh sales mark. With the onset of BS-VI compliant models, Maruti Suzuki induced a price hike resulting the new variant to cost Rs 5.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The increase in prices of the model was in the range of Rs 16,000 as compared with the earlier version. The company said it has also revised the prices of Wagon R with 1-litre petrol engine. The revised ex-showroom price of the variant in Delhi-NCR shall vary from Rs 4.34 lakh to Rs 5.33 lakh and in rest of lndia from Rs 4.39 lakh to Rs 5.38 lakh, it added. MSI said both petrol and diesel variants of its premium hatchback Swift are now compliant with "AIS-145 safety norms".

Besides, the petrol version is also now compliant with BS-VI emission norms resulting in a price increase in all variants of the model. "Depending on features introduced across variants, the ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR region shall vary from Rs 5.14 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh," MSI said. The company also announced the introduced CNG variants of entry-level hatchback Alto priced at Rs 4.10 lakh and Rs 4.14 lakh respectively in Delhi-NCR.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
