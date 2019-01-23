New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Hyundai Santro Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison; Prices, Features And More

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

All-New 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback. (Image: Hyundai)

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R petrol engine. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

2018 Hyundai Santro. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R dual tone dashboard. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

All-New 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback. (Image: Hyundai)

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R new platform. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

All-New 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback. (Image: Hyundai)

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched its much-anticipated new Wagon R hatchback in India for Rs 4.19 lakh. The car has been among one of the most selling hatchbacks in the country for over a decade now. Newly launched Hyundai Santro also caters the same audience and stack up against newly launched Wagon R in every term. Since the new Wagon R was spotted, there’s a lot of confusion among the buyers to choose between the two. We analyze both the cars on different parameters and help you choose one!In terms of looks, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R still gets that boxy silhouette. At the front, the car gets matte black grille and lower bumper and completely redesigned tall headlights. The car also gets floating roof design as seen on the Swift and the Ertiga. The new Wagon R is built on Suzuki 5th-generation Heartect platform and is slightly longer and wider than the last one.The all-new Santro comes with a modern design and a confident stance. The Cascade design chrome front grille offers a bold first impression. The car comes with Z-character lines that add a sharp and sleek finish to the exterior. The aesthetic appeal of the rear adds to the boldness of the overall design of the new Santro.Under the hood, the car continues to have 1.0-litre 3-Cylinder K-Series petrol engine that produces 67 Bhp of power and churns out 90 Nm of torque and along with this the new hatchback also gets a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K12 engine that produces 82 bhp from 113Nm of torque. The car gets both manual and AGS automatic transmission.When it comes to the engine, the new Santro is equipped with the 4-cylinder 1.1-litre petrol motor. The 1,086cc petrol engine produces 69ps at 5,500 rpm. The CNG version of the new Santro makes 59ps at 5,500 rpm. The engine gets both manual and automatic transmission option.Inside the cabin, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes loaded with the new age tech. It gets a large touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted audio controls. The car gets more legroom and shoulder room at the back and the two-tone interiors also add to the spacious feel of the cabin.The new Santro comes packed with new age technology including segment-first like 17.64 cm (6.94-inch) touchscreen audio video system. The multi-media system has Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link along with supporting Voice Recognition Function & Rear Parking Camera display on screen.In terms of safety, the car gets driver side airbag, seatbelt reminders, ABS with EBD, speed alert system and rear parking sensors standard across all the 7 variants.When it comes to Hyundai Santro, standard ABS with EBD and Driver's Airbag provide safety to customers. The new Santro also gets another segment first - impact sensing auto door unlock.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.