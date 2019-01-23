English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Hyundai Santro Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison; Prices, Features And More
We analyze the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Hyundai Santro on different parameters and help you choose one!
New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro
Loading...
Maruti Suzuki has finally launched its much-anticipated new Wagon R hatchback in India for Rs 4.19 lakh. The car has been among one of the most selling hatchbacks in the country for over a decade now. Newly launched Hyundai Santro also caters the same audience and stack up against newly launched Wagon R in every term. Since the new Wagon R was spotted, there’s a lot of confusion among the buyers to choose between the two. We analyze both the cars on different parameters and help you choose one!
Looks:-
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
In terms of looks, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R still gets that boxy silhouette. At the front, the car gets matte black grille and lower bumper and completely redesigned tall headlights. The car also gets floating roof design as seen on the Swift and the Ertiga. The new Wagon R is built on Suzuki 5th-generation Heartect platform and is slightly longer and wider than the last one.
Hyundai Santro
All-New 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback. (Image: Hyundai)
The all-new Santro comes with a modern design and a confident stance. The Cascade design chrome front grille offers a bold first impression. The car comes with Z-character lines that add a sharp and sleek finish to the exterior. The aesthetic appeal of the rear adds to the boldness of the overall design of the new Santro.
Power:-
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R petrol engine. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Under the hood, the car continues to have 1.0-litre 3-Cylinder K-Series petrol engine that produces 67 Bhp of power and churns out 90 Nm of torque and along with this the new hatchback also gets a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K12 engine that produces 82 bhp from 113Nm of torque. The car gets both manual and AGS automatic transmission.
Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)
When it comes to the engine, the new Santro is equipped with the 4-cylinder 1.1-litre petrol motor. The 1,086cc petrol engine produces 69ps at 5,500 rpm. The CNG version of the new Santro makes 59ps at 5,500 rpm. The engine gets both manual and automatic transmission option.
Interiors:-
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R dual tone dashboard. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Inside the cabin, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes loaded with the new age tech. It gets a large touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted audio controls. The car gets more legroom and shoulder room at the back and the two-tone interiors also add to the spacious feel of the cabin.
Hyundai Santro
All-New 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback. (Image: Hyundai)
The new Santro comes packed with new age technology including segment-first like 17.64 cm (6.94-inch) touchscreen audio video system. The multi-media system has Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link along with supporting Voice Recognition Function & Rear Parking Camera display on screen.
Safety:-
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R new platform. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
In terms of safety, the car gets driver side airbag, seatbelt reminders, ABS with EBD, speed alert system and rear parking sensors standard across all the 7 variants.
Hyundai Santro
All-New 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback. (Image: Hyundai)
When it comes to Hyundai Santro, standard ABS with EBD and Driver's Airbag provide safety to customers. The new Santro also gets another segment first - impact sensing auto door unlock.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Looks:-
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
In terms of looks, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R still gets that boxy silhouette. At the front, the car gets matte black grille and lower bumper and completely redesigned tall headlights. The car also gets floating roof design as seen on the Swift and the Ertiga. The new Wagon R is built on Suzuki 5th-generation Heartect platform and is slightly longer and wider than the last one.
Hyundai Santro
All-New 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback. (Image: Hyundai)
The all-new Santro comes with a modern design and a confident stance. The Cascade design chrome front grille offers a bold first impression. The car comes with Z-character lines that add a sharp and sleek finish to the exterior. The aesthetic appeal of the rear adds to the boldness of the overall design of the new Santro.
Power:-
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R petrol engine. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Under the hood, the car continues to have 1.0-litre 3-Cylinder K-Series petrol engine that produces 67 Bhp of power and churns out 90 Nm of torque and along with this the new hatchback also gets a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K12 engine that produces 82 bhp from 113Nm of torque. The car gets both manual and AGS automatic transmission.
Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)
When it comes to the engine, the new Santro is equipped with the 4-cylinder 1.1-litre petrol motor. The 1,086cc petrol engine produces 69ps at 5,500 rpm. The CNG version of the new Santro makes 59ps at 5,500 rpm. The engine gets both manual and automatic transmission option.
Interiors:-
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R dual tone dashboard. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Inside the cabin, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes loaded with the new age tech. It gets a large touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted audio controls. The car gets more legroom and shoulder room at the back and the two-tone interiors also add to the spacious feel of the cabin.
Hyundai Santro
All-New 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback. (Image: Hyundai)
The new Santro comes packed with new age technology including segment-first like 17.64 cm (6.94-inch) touchscreen audio video system. The multi-media system has Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link along with supporting Voice Recognition Function & Rear Parking Camera display on screen.
Safety:-
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R new platform. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
In terms of safety, the car gets driver side airbag, seatbelt reminders, ABS with EBD, speed alert system and rear parking sensors standard across all the 7 variants.
Hyundai Santro
All-New 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback. (Image: Hyundai)
When it comes to Hyundai Santro, standard ABS with EBD and Driver's Airbag provide safety to customers. The new Santro also gets another segment first - impact sensing auto door unlock.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Land Rover Discovery SUV Test Drive Review
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Land Rover Discovery SUV Test Drive Review
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Black Panther Creates History, Becomes First Superhero Film to Get Best Picture Oscar Nomination
- Priyanka Chopra Repeats Her Signature White Turtle Neck Like a Pro
- New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launched in India for Rs 4.19 Lakh, Gets 7 Variants
- Xiaomi Foldable Phone Teased by Co-Founder Lin Bin: Watch Video
- PUBG Mobile to Introduce Prime, Prime Plus Subscription Plans Starting at Rs 71: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results