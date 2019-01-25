English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
We analyze the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Tata Tiago on different parameters and help you choose one!
Maruti Suzuki recently launched its much-anticipated new Wagon R hatchback in India for Rs 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The car has been among one of the most selling hatchbacks in the country for over a decade now. Tata Tiago also caters the same audience and stack up against newly launched Wagon R in every term. Since the new Wagon R was spotted, there’s a lot of confusion among the buyers to choose between the two. We analyze both the cars on different parameters and help you choose one!
Looks:-
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
All-New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
In terms of looks, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R still gets that boxy silhouette. At the front, the car gets matte black grille and lower bumper and completely redesigned tall headlights. The car also gets floating roof design as seen on the Swift and the Ertiga. The new Wagon R is built on Suzuki 5th-generation Heartect platform and is slightly longer and wider than the last one.
Tata Tiago
The Tata Tiago
In terms of looks, the Tiago gets ‘Tata’s’ Impact design language. There is no over the top aggression in the design approach, no overuse of chrome or body cladding. The car gets smoked 3D headlamps which carry on to the grille’s line and connects it to the bumper line. The sharp tail lamps accentuate the sporty stance of the car. It also gets a large rear windshield along with a rear wiper.
Power:-
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R petrol engine. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Under the hood, the car continues to have 1.0-litre 3-Cylinder K-Series petrol engine that produces 67 Bhp of power and churns out 90 Nm of torque and along with this the new hatchback also gets a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K12 engine that produces 82 bhp from 113Nm of torque. The car gets both manual and AGS automatic transmission.
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Tiago is available in petrol and diesel variants with two engines - Revotron 1.2L (petrol engine) and Revotorq 1.05L (diesel engine), Tiago’s engines have been designed and are programmed to deliver superior fuel economy and a peppy driving experience with a segment-first feature, the Multi-drive mode – City and Eco.
Interiors:-
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
All-New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Inside the cabin, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes loaded with the new age tech. It gets a large touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted audio controls. The car gets more legroom and shoulder room at the back and the two-tone interiors also add to the spacious feel of the cabin.
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago's interiors. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Inside the cabin, there are several shades used inside the cabin – chrome, piano black, a two-tone dashboard and silver accents. Then, there’s the long list of features like electric outside rear view mirrors, cooled glovebox and rear parking sensors. The car also gets 8-speaker Harman audio system which comes with Bluetooth connectivity with steering mounted audio and phone controls.
Safety:-
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
All-New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
In terms of safety, the car gets driver side airbag, seatbelt reminders, ABS with EBD, speed alert system and rear parking sensors standard across all the 7 variants.
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
In terms of safety, Tata Tiago gets dual front airbags and other safety features like dual airbags, ABS, EBD and cornering stability control.
Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
