New Mazda SUV to be Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show in March
Alongside this new SUV, Mazda will also be showcasing a special 30th-anniversary edition of the MX-5, as well as a new version of the Mazda3 sedan.
First visual of Mazda's new SUV, set to be unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Japanese automaker Mazda has announced plans to showcase a new SUV in a world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, which runs March 7-17, 2019. This SUV will be the second model in a new generation of vehicles from Mazda, inaugurated with the new Mazda3, integrating the brand's latest-generation Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture.
This SUV, expected to be a relatively compact model, will add to the range already featuring the CX-3 and CX-5. For the time being, Mazda has only released a shadowy image of the vehicle, revealing its rear light profile, and has not detailed any technical specifications for the upcoming model.
Alongside this new SUV, Mazda will also be showcasing a special 30th-anniversary edition of the MX-5, as well as a new version of the Mazda3 sedan. The brand's top-selling CX-5 will also be in the spotlight. The 89th Geneva International Motor Show runs March 7-17, 2019 at the Palexpo in Geneva.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
