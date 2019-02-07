English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

New Mazda SUV to be Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show in March

Alongside this new SUV, Mazda will also be showcasing a special 30th-anniversary edition of the MX-5, as well as a new version of the Mazda3 sedan.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:February 7, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
First visual of Mazda's new SUV, set to be unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Japanese automaker Mazda has announced plans to showcase a new SUV in a world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, which runs March 7-17, 2019. This SUV will be the second model in a new generation of vehicles from Mazda, inaugurated with the new Mazda3, integrating the brand's latest-generation Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture.

This SUV, expected to be a relatively compact model, will add to the range already featuring the CX-3 and CX-5. For the time being, Mazda has only released a shadowy image of the vehicle, revealing its rear light profile, and has not detailed any technical specifications for the upcoming model.

Alongside this new SUV, Mazda will also be showcasing a special 30th-anniversary edition of the MX-5, as well as a new version of the Mazda3 sedan. The brand's top-selling CX-5 will also be in the spotlight. The 89th Geneva International Motor Show runs March 7-17, 2019 at the Palexpo in Geneva.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
