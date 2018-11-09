English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Mazda3 To Be Unveiled At 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show
In terms of design, the new Mazda3 is likely to be based heavily on the Kai concept presented in 2017 in Tokyo.
The first picture of the latest-generation Mazda3 car. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The Japanese automaker has officially announced that the new Mazda3 will make its world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which opens to the public from November 30 to December 9, 2018.
The fourth-generation version of this compact car is expected to get the firm's new SkyActiv-X gasoline engines, promising reduced fuel consumption and performances similar to diesels. The manufacturer states that the Mazda3 marks the beginning of a new generation of models delivering "new dimensions of driving pleasure."
In terms of design, the new Mazda3 is likely to be based heavily on the Kai concept presented in 2017 in Tokyo. For the time being, Mazda has only shared one picture and a short teaser video showing the latest Mazda3 model, heralding "a new era" for the automaker.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
