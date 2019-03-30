English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan Unveiled, Gets More Performance and Space
Derived from the AMG A35 launched at the end of 2018, this sedan model is notable both for its performance and a large amount of space.
The new Mercedes-AMG A 35 Saloon features the same 306hp engine as the original AMG A35 revealed in 2018. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Mercedes has unveiled a new, more muscled version of its A-Class. Derived from the AMG A35 launched at the end of 2018, this sedan model is notable both for its performance and a large amount of space. After revealing the AMG A35 at the Paris Motor Show in 2018, Mercedes presents the "saloon" model, a sedan model with a much larger trunk. The engine of the AMG A 35 4MATIC Saloon has the same 2.0L 306hp four-cylinder turbo.
Combined with a double-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, this provides excellent performance, 0-60mph in just 4.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 155mph. The vehicle features more space inside the cab and the trunk, which has a capacity of 420 litres compared to 370 for the A35 AMG.
This model benefits from the latest advances made by Mercedes, including the MBUX multimedia system which can be voice-controlled using the request "Hey Mercedes." The price and availability are yet to be announced.
Combined with a double-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, this provides excellent performance, 0-60mph in just 4.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 155mph. The vehicle features more space inside the cab and the trunk, which has a capacity of 420 litres compared to 370 for the A35 AMG.
This model benefits from the latest advances made by Mercedes, including the MBUX multimedia system which can be voice-controlled using the request "Hey Mercedes." The price and availability are yet to be announced.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Idli Day: Shashi Tharoor Joins Twitter in Celebrating India's Favourite Breakfast
- Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How Fierce Thanos is
- Why NASA Thinks Putting US Astronauts on the Moon by 2024 Won't Be Easy
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results