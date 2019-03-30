New Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan Unveiled, Gets More Performance and Space

Mercedes has unveiled a new, more muscled version of its A-Class. Derived from the AMG A35 launched at the end of 2018, this sedan model is notable both for its performance and a large amount of space. After revealing the AMG A35 at the Paris Motor Show in 2018, Mercedes presents the "saloon" model, a sedan model with a much larger trunk. The engine of the AMG A 35 4MATIC Saloon has the same 2.0L 306hp four-cylinder turbo.Combined with a double-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, this provides excellent performance, 0-60mph in just 4.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 155mph. The vehicle features more space inside the cab and the trunk, which has a capacity of 420 litres compared to 370 for the A35 AMG.This model benefits from the latest advances made by Mercedes, including the MBUX multimedia system which can be voice-controlled using the request "Hey Mercedes." The price and availability are yet to be announced.