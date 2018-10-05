New Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV Launched in India for Rs 2.19 Crore

The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 gets a newly designed cabin. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)

(With inputs from PTI)

Mercedes-Benz has launched G 63 AMG SUV in India, at a starting price of Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom, Pan India). The new G 63 AMG will be sold will as completely built-up units (CBU). The Mercedes-AMG SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine which delivers 585 hp of power and a peak torque of 850Nm. Furthermore, the G 63 AMG gets Mercedes-Benz's latest nine-speed automatic transmission with 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system as standard. The SUV also gets a newly designed cabin."The extreme rock-climbing abilities combined with sports car performance, class-leading styling and a high-tech cabin makes the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 yet another legend in the making," Mercedes-Benz India Vice President, Sales and Marketing Michael Jopp told reporters. The company continues its product offensive and the new AMG G 63 is the tenth product it has launched for the Indian market in 2018, he added. "We have an exciting line-up for the upcoming festive season and our product innovations will continue in the coming months," Jopp said.Mercedes-Benz says that the new G 63 AMG and is more efficient thanks to the AMG Cylinder Management cylinder deactivation system. When it comes to acceleration, the G 63 AMG SUV can go from 0 to 100 in just 4.5 seconds and has a top speed 220 kmph, the company said in a statement.The G 63 AMG SUV also gets adaptive adjustable damping and the AMG ride control suspension set-up which makes it more capable off-road while it is dynamic and comfortable on the road. To add to this, the standard-specification AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive features rear- biased torque distribution with a front/rear split of 40 to 60 percent.In the outgoing model, the distribution was still a neutral 50:50. The new G 63 AMG also features the AMG-specific transmission modes and a torsionally rigid bodyshell mounted on a strong ladder-type chassis.