New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Launched in India at Rs 65.25 Lakh

New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz announced the launch of the new C-Class Cabriolet with a host of added features, priced at Rs 65.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The M 264 four-cylinder motor powering the C-Class Cabriolet churns out 190kW (255bhp) and 370 Nm of torque, which allows the C 300 to attain 100 km/h from standstill in just 6.2 seconds. The claimed top speed for the C-Class Cabriolet is 250 km/h. Furthermore, the new C-Class Cabriolet also comes with Multibeam LED headlamps with pixel-specific beam range and coverage control.Equipped with the BSVI petrol engine, the new sporty two-door Cabriolet has features such as multi-beam headlamps, new alloy wheel design, new generation steering wheel and smartphone integration package, among others, according to a release.The introduction of the C-Class Cabriolet reiterates Mercedes-Benz's 'top of the pyramid' strategy for the Indian market, said Michael Jopp, vice-president for sales and marketing, Mercedes-Benz India."We aim to continue our product offensive in India," he added. The new Cabriolet is the 11th new product launch from the German car maker, which has been maintaining its dominant position in the Indian luxury car space for the last three consecutive years, as per the release. With a total of 15,330 units sold in 2017 as compared with 13,231 in 2016, the car maker registered a growth of 15. 36 per cent.The company has sold 11,789 units in the first nine months of the current year, a company executive said, adding that the overall momentum from the mainstay models in the portfolio comprising the E-class, C-Class sedan, S-class sedan and CLA and the GLA, GLC and GLE continue to drive volumes for the brand.The interior of this model has been significantly enhanced with a media display screen with a 10.25-inch screen size and new generation telematics, the release said. New generation steering wheels with touch control buttons make control of numerous functions easier, it said adding the vehicle also offers smartphone integration, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.