New Mercedes-Benz CLS Launched in India at Rs 84.70 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the new CLS in India. The four-door coupe is now in its third generation. The new CLS gets the new design idiom of Mercedes-Benz. The new Mercedes-Benz CLS 300 d is priced starting Rs 84.70 lakhs, (ex-showroom, all India). The four-cylinder BS VI engine in the CLS 300 d churns out 180 kW, which allows the CLS to attain 100 km/h from standstill in just 6.4 seconds. The new CLS was launched by Michael Jopp, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, and is available across all Mercedes-Benz dealerships in India.Speaking on the occasion, Michael Jopp - Vice President, Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz India said, “With the growing penchant for dream cars, we are glad to launch the most elegant and dynamic third generation CLS. Known for many firsts, the new CLS we have launched today also pioneers the new design idiom of Mercedes-Benz, which is recognizable by its clear contours and reduced lines. Like its predecessors, the third CLS generation emanates self-assured sportiness in an exemplary style. The stylish new CLS 300 d blends flawlessly into the current Mercedes-Benz coupé family with abundant design features. We are confident that the third generation CLS will offer superior luxury and comfort to our customers and will continue to delight them. Mercedes-Benz India will keep striving to push the boundaries in the luxury car segment by driving innovation not only in our versatile line-up, but also in our customer service offerings and the overall vehicle ownership.He further added, “With the launch of the new CLS 300 d, Mercedes-Benz continues its offensive with its 12th product launched in 2018. We have an exciting line-up for 2019 as well and our product innovations will continue in the coming months. We are glad that our customer-centric strategy for India is on the right track and is witnessing a positive sentiment.”The interiors of the new CLS have been enhanced with a 12.3-inch media display screen along with a digital cockpit with three selectable display styles – Classic, Sporty and Progressive – along with a new generation telematics, which includes the Audio 20 with NTG 5.5. The 64 colours ambient lighting along with illuminated air vents further highlight the interiors. The vehicle also offers Smartphone Integration, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new CLS also comes with Multibeam LED headlamps with adaptive high beam assist, all-new 18-inch alloys and an electric sliding sunroof with Pre-safe closing function.