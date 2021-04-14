New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Test Drive Review: More Opulent, More Fun, And Everything Else

If there’s one luxury carmaker that considers India as important as global market it has to be Mercedes-Benz and the sales numbers prove it, as Mercedes-Benz is the largest luxury carmaker in India. But what’s more important is that among the products of Mercedes itself, there’s one car that holds utmost importance for this German brand. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class, is, without any doubt, one of the best selling luxury cars not only for the brand, but across the segments and competitors. It has been in India for 25 years now and contributes to almost 30% of the total sales of the luxury carmaker. Mercedes-Benz has recently launched the updated E-Class LWB in India and we recently drove it to check what’s new in this model and how good is it to drive?

The first thing you notice in the new E Class is the fact that how the design is evolved over the years. The new model has a no nonsense approach that makes the car feel stately and classy. Yet, there are few elements that add to the overall bulk and persona. You can see a butch bonnet with prominent lines, sharp LED lights designed an inverted tick sign, and large air intakes adding to the personality. The side gets subtle chrome treatment, 18-inch AMG double spoke alloys and a prominent shoulder line while the newly design rear gets split tail lamp and fresh bumper. Overall, the E-Class LWB is more about class and less about screaming personality.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift front profile. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Since it’s a Long Wheelbase Mercedes-Benz, I will start my cabin review from the rear seats. The first thing you notice is how airy the cabin is! The seats are comfortable, you get a detachable Samsung tablet to control almost everything and the cabin practically screams space. The rear legroom, is mind boggling, and that’s the least we can expect from limo version. It’s a near perfect car for those who love to be chauffeur driven.

But what has given the new E-class its character is the dashboard layout and the overall theme inside the cabin. It gets white upholstery, blue-shaded upper dashboard leather, a grey wood panel in the centre running across the dashboard and doors and few piano black elements thrown into the mix. The ambient lighting strip running across the cabin, gives it a very rich and elegant feel, especially in night. In my opinion, nobody does ambient lighting as good as Mercedes.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

While I don’t like the blue-colored leather finish, it does give the cabin a modern touch. Other notable features include a dual digital screen layout like the one we saw in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limo first with two 10.25-inch screens, one for the infotainment system and one for the digital instrument panel. There are no buttons on the screen per se and you have to control commands using MBUX command centre with a touch pad.

You also gets a panoramic sunroof, ride height control, drive mode selector and more such features to elevate the drive experience. Safety wise, the E-Class LWB gets Active Brake Assist, 360-degree camera, 7-airbags, TPMS, Active Park Assist with Parktronics, Active Bonnet among much more.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift rear seats. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Mercedes-Benz is offering three engine options with the updated E-Class LWB, same the outgoing model. This includes two diesel engines - a E220 d and a E350d AMG line version and a single petrol engine E200. The one we drove is the AMG Line E350 d with 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine producing 286 bhp & 600 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 9-speed auto gearbox. I will stick out my neck here to say this is the best Mercedes in a long long time, and not an AMG, that I have enjoyed driving.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift 3.0-litre 6-cylinder 350d. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

The car offers super fun to drive characteristics to the AMG line top spec model we drove with tremendous torque pushing the car from 0-100 in 6.1 seconds, an incredible figure for a car of this size. Mercedes is also offering Airbody control as standard in this variant which means you get a plush ride quality, especially if you are sitting in the rear seats. The steering is tuned to perfection, while the braking is on point too. While the NVH is negligible inside the cabin, you can hear the diesel clutter standing outside, which is rather loud.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift rear profile. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

While the new E-Class LWB still remains one of the best chauffeur driven cars you can buy in India under Rs 75 Lakh, I thoroughly loved driving it as well, a rarity for Mercedes’ cars, often known for their comfort and design, but not drivability. For Rs 63.60 Lakh (starting price, ex-showroom), you get a stately car with world-class gadgets, loads of space and now, added driving fun. Buy this one for its no nonsense appeal and of course, the Mercedes-Benz brand name.

