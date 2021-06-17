New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launched in India at Rs 2.17 Crore; S400d and S450 Options Available

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new S-Class in India at Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom) today after its initial launch worldwide in September 2020. The S-Class is available in long-wheelbase variant (V 223) in India and is being offered in two trim levels: S450 and S400d. While the S400d is priced at Rs 2.17 crore, the S450 is priced at Rs 2.19 crore. The sedan in its latest generation is larger than the model it replaces and will be offered via CBU route.

The new model replaces the previous cluster of controls with a 12.8-inch infotainment system that includes security mechanisms like fingerprint scanning and face recognition. The vehicle also has improved steering, which has a capacitive hands-off recognition technology. There are two lounge-like rear seats in the back that provide unsurpassed luxury and relaxation for the passenger. Other security and comfort features include several airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and computerized stability control, amongst others.

New Mercedes-Benz S-Class cabin

The S450 version will be driven by a 3-litre six-cylinder petrol engine capable of producing 367 horsepower and 500Nm of peak torque. The S400D model of the automobile is powered by an in-line 6-cylinder, 3.0-litre diesel engine with a maximum output of 330hp and a maximum torque of 700Nm. These engines are equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission and have rear-wheel drive.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is 34mm longer (5,289mm), 22mm wider (1,921mm), 12mm higher (1,503mm), and even has a 51mm longer (3,216mm) wheelbase. The boot now has a capacity of 550 litres, then 530 litres of the previous generation.

